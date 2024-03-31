Sebastian Fundora takes decision against Tim Tszyu to land unified title

Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora walked away with the win against Australian Tim Tszyu in the main event live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair battled it out for the unified super welterweight title with two belts on the line.

Tszyu brought to the ring his WBO title. The vacant WBC strap was also at stake. The contest saw a bloodbath from early on, as in the second round Tszyu suffered a big cut due to an accidental elbow from Fundora, who was also bleeding.

Nevertheless, the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 116-112 in favor of Tszyu. Another judge gave the same to Fundora. The third judge had 115-113 for the challenger.

As a result, with the victory by split decision Sebastian Fundora, who previously held the interim WBC title, took the WBO 154-pound belt from Tszyu, as well as the vacant WBC strap. The 26-year-old improved to 21-1-1, 13 KOs and returned to winning ways after he was KO’d by Brian Mendoza last April.

Tim Tszyu suffered his first career defeat and lost the title. Sydney’s 29-year-old dropped to 24-1, 17 KOs.

Tszyu was originally scheduled to face former welterweight champion Keith Thurman. The latter got injured and was replaced by Fundora. The latter was scheduled to take on Serhii Bohachuk on the undercard.

