Sebastian Fundora: Rematch with Tszyu won’t go the distance

Sebastian Fundora says his rematch with Tim Tszyu will not go the distance, when the pair run it back on July 19 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest serves as the co-feature to Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios. Fundora’s WBC super welterweight title is on the line.

Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) defeated and dethroned Australia’s Tszyu (23-2, 18 KOs) by split decision last March and became the unified WBC and WBO 154-pound champion. A year later, the 27-year-old native of West Palm Beach, FL made his first championship defense, stopping Chordale Booker in the fourth round. Ahead of his second fight of the year, the Coachella-based southpaw promised to show “some changes” on the night of the event.

“I don’t think this fight goes the distance,” Sebastian Fundora said. “I’ve been training hard and growing since the first fight. Last year was a great year, but this year is gonna be even better.”

“Tim Tszyu is a great fighter and I’m happy to share another 12 rounds with him. I think that I beat him pretty fair last time, and I just have to do it again.”

“I always fight aggressive fighters like Tim. This is just more experience for me against that type of fighter.”

“We can always improve off our past performances. Nobody fights a perfect fight. We’re going to make some changes that you’re gonna see on fight night.”

“I’m very happy to be back against an incredible opponent. Last time we put on a great show, and I’m pretty sure we’re gonna do it again. I’m just ready to show everyone why I’m the best 154-pounder in the world.”

“I just have to stick to my game plan. Me and my father had a plan for the first fight, and we’ll have a plan for this one. It’s just about who has a better team, that’s who wins the fight. And I’m sure my team is better.”

“I’m continuing to grow and all the stars are lining up for me. We’re growing into our full man strength and fighting on these huge stages. Each step is a mile long, but if I just listen to what my dad says, I’ll be ready.”

“I hope Tim’s fully recovered from the cut. I’m hoping it’s a hell of a fight.”

‘I adapted at the end of the fight, but it was a bit too late’

Tim Tszyu at the press conference at The NOVO at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, CA, June 3, 2025 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

During their first fight with Fundora, Tszyu suffered a big cut on the top of his head due to an accidental elbow. In his next fight last October against Bakhram Murtazaliev, the former champion attempted to claim the division’s vacant IBF belt but was dominated and stopped in the third round.

This past April, Tszyu returned to winning, scoring a fourth-round TKO of Joseph Spencer. Ahead of his second bid to regain a world title, the 30-year-old Sydney native says that he knows “what needs to be done this time.”

“This is the most important fight for me. It gives me this burning fire,” Tim Tszyu said. “It’s the first rematch of my career and I’m excited to rewrite my mistake.”

“It was one hell of a fight the first time. I love to test myself in the heart and prove to myself that I can go forward no matter what. It was a fun fight the first time and could be another ‘Fight of the Year.'”

“Just over a year ago me and Fundora produced a classic. It was a fight that will be remembered by a lot of people for a very long time. This fight is round 13. It’s a new chapter and a new beginning. Even though things didn’t go my way, I intend to get back to where I started.”

“Fundora is a hell of a fighter and the current king of 154 lbs. But it’s my turn to reclaim the throne. We’re gonna give the fans a really great treat.”

“Me and Fundora, we both like to press and we both bring the action. Fighting against Fundora can’t be technical. You can’t really stay on your distance and take your time with him because he’s so tall. You have to make it a fight and bring the action. Anyone who fights him is in for a hard night at the office.”

“I remember feeling him and his shots and sort of figuring him out early in our first fight. The hardest part was that I lost my focus from rounds three to round 10. I wasn’t in the same mindset that I was in the first two rounds. I adapted at the end of the fight, but it was a bit too late. I know what needs to be done this time.”

“I want that belt and I want that title. But it’s not only about the belt, it’s about the story and the redemption. We had a hard fight and it’s something that I need to get back. It’s one of those things that I need to rewrite.”

“This card is gonna deliver, because we have four tremendous fights and we’re all gonna bring it on July 19.”

Sebastian Fundora and Tim Tszyu come face-to-face at the press conference at The NOVO at L.A. Live in Los Angeles, CA, June 3, 2025 | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

In the main event, eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) of the Philippines makes his ring return against Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) of San Antonio, TX. Barrios brings his WBC welterweight belt to the ring.

On the Pacquiao vs Barrios undercard, former champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (27-3-1, 18 KOs) meets fellow Mexican Angel Fierro (23-3-2, 18 KOs) in a rematch. Plus, two-weight champion Brandon Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, TX takes on former title challenger Joet Gonzalez (27-4, 15 KOs) of Glendora, CA.