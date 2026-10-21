Kai Stewart vs Bryan Duran 2 headlines BKFSEA Bruise Cruise

The championship rematch between Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran headlines BKFSEA Bruise Cruise on January 23 aboard Norwegian Jewel heading from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

Great Falls, Montana-based Stewart (10-0) of Liberal, Kansas, puts his BKFC featherweight title on the line, making the sixth defense of his belt.

The two fighters first met in mid-2024 at BKFC 62 Hollywood, where Stewart defeated Miami-based Duran (9-1-1) of Cuba by unanimous decision.

In his previous outing in August at BKFC 92, Stewart defeated Harry Gigliotti by unanimous decision.

Duran last fought at BKFC 93 in September, scoring a unanimous decision over Charles Bennett.

The promotion made the fight card announcement on Tuesday.

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The co-main event is a welterweight bout between George Thorpe (2-1) of the UK and Josh Kuhne (2-0) of Australia.

The featured fight is an ironweight contest between Julio Perez (4-2) of Cuba and Chicago’s Gabriel Mota (2-3).

Other bouts include:

Joey Gambino (2-0) vs. Matt Denning (1-0), featherweight

Stephen Townsel (6-6) vs. Brady Meister (3-3), ironweight

Nathan Rivera (5-1) vs. Brandon Meneses (1-1-1), featherweight

Gustavo Balart (1-0) vs. Justyn Martinez (2-6), flyweight

Joshua Alvarez “Famez” (4-6) vs. TBA, welterweight

Cole Ferrell (2-1) vs. TBA, lightweight

The announced fighters attending the event include Lorenzo Hunt, Christine Ferea, Leonard Perdomo, Ben Rothwell, Jessica Borga, Austin Trout, Luis Palomino, Taylor Starling, among others.