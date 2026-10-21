Kai Stewart vs Bryan Duran 2 headlines BKFSEA Bruise Cruise

The championship rematch between Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran headlines BKFSEA Bruise Cruise on January 23 aboard Norwegian Jewel heading from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.
- Great Falls, Montana-based Stewart (10-0) of Liberal, Kansas, puts his BKFC featherweight title on the line, making the sixth defense of his belt.
- The two fighters first met in mid-2024 at BKFC 62 Hollywood, where Stewart defeated Miami-based Duran (9-1-1) of Cuba by unanimous decision.
- In his previous outing in August at BKFC 92, Stewart defeated Harry Gigliotti by unanimous decision.
- Duran last fought at BKFC 93 in September, scoring a unanimous decision over Charles Bennett.
The promotion made the fight card announcement on Tuesday.
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The co-main event is a welterweight bout between George Thorpe (2-1) of the UK and Josh Kuhne (2-0) of Australia.
The featured fight is an ironweight contest between Julio Perez (4-2) of Cuba and Chicago’s Gabriel Mota (2-3).
Other bouts include:
- Joey Gambino (2-0) vs. Matt Denning (1-0), featherweight
- Stephen Townsel (6-6) vs. Brady Meister (3-3), ironweight
- Nathan Rivera (5-1) vs. Brandon Meneses (1-1-1), featherweight
- Gustavo Balart (1-0) vs. Justyn Martinez (2-6), flyweight
- Joshua Alvarez “Famez” (4-6) vs. TBA, welterweight
- Cole Ferrell (2-1) vs. TBA, lightweight
The announced fighters attending the event include Lorenzo Hunt, Christine Ferea, Leonard Perdomo, Ben Rothwell, Jessica Borga, Austin Trout, Luis Palomino, Taylor Starling, among others.