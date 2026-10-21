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Kai Stewart vs Bryan Duran 2 headlines BKFSEA Bruise Cruise

Kai Stewart defends his BKFC featherweight title against Bryan Duran in a championship rematch

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran during a press conference
Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran during a press conference at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on June 19, 2024. Image credit: BKFC

The championship rematch between Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran headlines BKFSEA Bruise Cruise on January 23 aboard Norwegian Jewel heading from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas.

  • Great Falls, Montana-based Stewart (10-0) of Liberal, Kansas, puts his BKFC featherweight title on the line, making the sixth defense of his belt.
  • The two fighters first met in mid-2024 at BKFC 62 Hollywood, where Stewart defeated Miami-based Duran (9-1-1) of Cuba by unanimous decision.
  • In his previous outing in August at BKFC 92, Stewart defeated Harry Gigliotti by unanimous decision.
  • Duran last fought at BKFC 93 in September, scoring a unanimous decision over Charles Bennett.

The promotion made the fight card announcement on Tuesday.

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The co-main event is a welterweight bout between George Thorpe (2-1) of the UK and Josh Kuhne (2-0) of Australia.

The featured fight is an ironweight contest between Julio Perez (4-2) of Cuba and Chicago’s Gabriel Mota (2-3).

Other bouts include:

  • Joey Gambino (2-0) vs. Matt Denning (1-0), featherweight
  • Stephen Townsel (6-6) vs. Brady Meister (3-3), ironweight
  • Nathan Rivera (5-1) vs. Brandon Meneses (1-1-1), featherweight
  • Gustavo Balart (1-0) vs. Justyn Martinez (2-6), flyweight
  • Joshua Alvarez “Famez” (4-6) vs. TBA, welterweight
  • Cole Ferrell (2-1) vs. TBA, lightweight

The announced fighters attending the event include Lorenzo Hunt, Christine Ferea, Leonard Perdomo, Ben Rothwell, Jessica Borga, Austin Trout, Luis Palomino, Taylor Starling, among others.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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