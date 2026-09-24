PFL Chicago fight card finalized with Carmouche vs Bishop 2 in main event

The full fight card has been confirmed for PFL: Carmouche vs Bishop 2, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 16.

The previously announced main event is a rematch between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (26-8) and Jena Bishop (11-3) of St. Charles, Missouri. They clash for the inaugural PFL flyweight title.

The co-main event is a featherweight contest between Timur Khizriev (18-0) and Gabriel Braga (17-3) of Brazil.

PFL Chicago will stream live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

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The main card also includes:

Bantamweight matchup between Sarvarjon Khamidov (17-1) of Tajikistan and Rafael do Nascimento (13-2) of Brazil.

Welterweight bout between Oualy Tandia (5-0) of France and JP Saint Louis (12-5) of Orlando, Florida.

Light heavyweight clash between Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) of Argentina and Abraham Bably (8-3) of England.

The prelims include: