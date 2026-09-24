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PFL Chicago fight card finalized with Carmouche vs Bishop 2 in main event

Liz Carmouche and Jena Bishop square off in the rematch with the inaugural PFL flyweight title on the line

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Gabriel Braga during his bout against Cheyden Leialoha at Wintrust Arena
Gabriel Braga during his bout against Cheyden Leialoha at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on April 11, 2026. Photo credit: PFL

The full fight card has been confirmed for PFL: Carmouche vs Bishop 2, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 16.

  • The previously announced main event is a rematch between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (26-8) and Jena Bishop (11-3) of St. Charles, Missouri. They clash for the inaugural PFL flyweight title.
  • The co-main event is a featherweight contest between Timur Khizriev (18-0) and Gabriel Braga (17-3) of Brazil.

PFL Chicago will stream live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.

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The main card also includes:

  • Bantamweight matchup between Sarvarjon Khamidov (17-1) of Tajikistan and Rafael do Nascimento (13-2) of Brazil.
  • Welterweight bout between Oualy Tandia (5-0) of France and JP Saint Louis (12-5) of Orlando, Florida.
  • Light heavyweight clash between Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) of Argentina and Abraham Bably (8-3) of England.

The prelims include:

  • Gamid Khizriev (5-0) vs. Michael Boylan (6-1), lightweight
  • Shannon Clark (8-1) vs. Lucero Acosta (6-2), flyweight
  • Cassio Barao (10-1-1) vs. Kevin Pease (8-0), lightweight
  • Eliezer Kubanza (9-1) vs. Trey Waters (10-2), welterweight
  • Cobey Fehr (4-0) vs. Rosario Romero (4-0), bantamweight
  • Paulina Wisniewska (7-1) vs. Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1), flyweight
  • Noah Hermosillo (1-0) vs. Caden Cox (2-0), featherweight
  • Benita van Rooij (7-2) vs. Giuliany Perea (5-1), strawweight
  • Levan Khabalaev (5-0) vs. Morquez Forest (8-2), lightweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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