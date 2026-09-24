PFL Chicago fight card finalized with Carmouche vs Bishop 2 in main event

The full fight card has been confirmed for PFL: Carmouche vs Bishop 2, taking place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago on October 16.
- The previously announced main event is a rematch between San Diego’s Liz Carmouche (26-8) and Jena Bishop (11-3) of St. Charles, Missouri. They clash for the inaugural PFL flyweight title.
- The co-main event is a featherweight contest between Timur Khizriev (18-0) and Gabriel Braga (17-3) of Brazil.
PFL Chicago will stream live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the ESPN App.
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The main card also includes:
- Bantamweight matchup between Sarvarjon Khamidov (17-1) of Tajikistan and Rafael do Nascimento (13-2) of Brazil.
- Welterweight bout between Oualy Tandia (5-0) of France and JP Saint Louis (12-5) of Orlando, Florida.
- Light heavyweight clash between Emiliano Sordi (26-14-1) of Argentina and Abraham Bably (8-3) of England.
The prelims include:
- Gamid Khizriev (5-0) vs. Michael Boylan (6-1), lightweight
- Shannon Clark (8-1) vs. Lucero Acosta (6-2), flyweight
- Cassio Barao (10-1-1) vs. Kevin Pease (8-0), lightweight
- Eliezer Kubanza (9-1) vs. Trey Waters (10-2), welterweight
- Cobey Fehr (4-0) vs. Rosario Romero (4-0), bantamweight
- Paulina Wisniewska (7-1) vs. Chelsea Hackett (5-3-1), flyweight
- Noah Hermosillo (1-0) vs. Caden Cox (2-0), featherweight
- Benita van Rooij (7-2) vs. Giuliany Perea (5-1), strawweight
- Levan Khabalaev (5-0) vs. Morquez Forest (8-2), lightweight