Ryan Gosling ‘choked out’ in UFC promo for ‘The Fall Guy’

Early this year a movie trailer broke the news, when former UFC champion Conor McGregor “headbutted” Jake Gyllenhaal in a promo for the “Road House” remake. A new video hit the stream today, featuring another famed Hollywood actor, Ryan Gosling, as he “learns” to defend against a rear-naked choke.

“Hey UFC fans, I’m Ryan Gosling. This is Justin and Troy from our stunt team of the new movie ‘The Fall Guy’,” the ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ (2011) star says in the clip posted by the MMA promotion on YouTube. “They’re going to show me how to withstand a rear-naked choke hold. All right guys, let’s get after it.”

The video then sees Justin and Troy putting on a demo.

“Okay, so the trick is – you want to tuck your chin, you want to lower it down and you want to begin to power breathe,” Justin says. “That’s what’s going to defend it, fast.”

“Looks easy enough,” says the 43-year-old award-winning actor from Canada. “Let’s do it.”

Justin starts applying a RNC “nice and easy”. Gosling, who “forgot to power breathe”, falls on the matt. Then, they call for the movie trailer to start.

According to IMDb, the two-hour action/comedy tells the story of a “down-and-out” stuntman Colt Seavers (Ryan Gosling), who has to find the missing star of his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno’s (Emily Blunt) film.

“The Fall Guy” hits the theaters in Australia on April 24. The release date in the UK is May 2. In the U.S. the movie lands on the big screen on May 3.