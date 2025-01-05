Devin Haney set for ring return in March

The next fight of Devin Haney has been set for March 25. Bay Area’s former two-division boxing world champion steps through the ropes for the first time since facing Ryan Garcia.

Haney and Garcia met last April in Brooklyn, where the latter took a decision victory on the night, dropping his opponent three times over the course of the fight. Las Vegas-based former undisputed lightweight champion Haney didn’t lose his WBC 140-pound belt, as Garcia missed weight and was ineligible to take the title.

In June, the result was overturned to a no-contest due to a failed drug test by the Victorville, California native, Garcia. The same month, the San Francisco native Haney was declared “Champion in Recess.”

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs, 1 NC) posted on X, “March… I’m back.” Additionally, Boxing News 24 reported that BLK Prime announced, in what appears to be a now-deleted post, that the fight was to be held on March 25. The opponent, location, and venue are yet to be determined.

The originally referenced post from X (formerly Twitter), which stated that former multi-division champion Adrien Broner from Cincinnati, Ohio was “likely” to be Haney’s next rival, could not be independently verified and should not have been cited.