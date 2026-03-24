Rousey vs Carano fight card: Eight bouts join first MMA showdown on Netflix

Eight new bouts have been added to the Rousey vs Carano MMA card on Netflix, featuring Junior Dos Santos, Aline Pereira, Chris Avila, and others. The event takes place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on May 16.

Event organizer Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) also announced a two-part press conference scheduled for April 15 at Palladium Theater in New York City, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT. The newly announced fighters are expected to preview their matchups and face off.

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Here are the new bouts added to the Rousey vs Carano card:

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos (21-10) of Brazil takes on Robelis Despaigne (5-2) of Cuba.

Aline Pereira (2-2) of Brazil squares off against Jade Masson-Wong (3-2) of Canada at a 130-pound catchweight.

Chris Avila (8-9) of Stockton, California, faces an opponent to be named.

Also in action, Salahdine Parnasse (22-2) of France and Kenneth Cross (17-4) of Hastings, Michigan, battle at lightweight.

Lorenz Larkin (27-8) of Riverside, California, meets Jamaica’s former Bellator champion Jason Jackson (19-6) at welterweight.

A flyweight bout pits Muhammad Mokaev (15-0) against Adriano Moraes (21-6) of Brazil.

David Mgoyan (8-1) and Albert Morales (19-10) of Reseda, California, clash at featherweight.

A welterweight bout features Finnish-born Namo Fazil (9-1), fighting out of Kurdistan, against Jake Babian (6-1) of Long Beach, California.

The main event features former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey (12-2) of Riverside, California, taking on Gina Carano (7-1) of Dallas County, Texas, in a featherweight bout between returning MMA stars.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Cameroonian-French former UFC champion Francis Ngannou (18-3) and 2018 PFL champion Philipe Lins (18-5) of Brazil.

Also on the card is a welterweight matchup between former UFC fighters Nate Diaz (21-13) of Stockton, California, and Mike Perry (14-8) of Flint, Michigan.

Current Rousey vs Carano lineup:

Ronda Rousey (12-2) vs. Gina Carano (7-1), featherweight

Francis Ngannou (18-3) vs. Philipe Lins (18-5, heavyweight

Nate Diaz (21-13) vs. Mike Perry (14-8), welterweight

Salahdine Parnasse (22-2) vs. Kenneth Cross (17-4), lightweight

Junior Dos Santos (21-10) vs. Robelis Despaigne (5-2), heavyweight

Muhammad Mokaev (15-0) vs. Adriano Moraes (21-6), flyweight

Lorenz Larkin (27-8) vs. Jason Jackson (19-6), welterweight

Namo Fazil (9-1) vs. Jake Babian (6-1), welterweight

David Mgoyan (8-1) vs. Albert Morales (19-10), featherweight

Aline Pereira (2-2) vs. Jade Masson-Wong (3-2), 130-pound catchweight

Chris Avila (8-9) vs. TBA