Rose Namajunas vs Erin Blanchfield tops UFC Fight Night Edmonton in November

The bout between Rose Namajunas and Erin Blanchfield has been made official for UFC Fight Night on November 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. The pair squares off in the five-round main event at women’s flyweight.

Former two-time strawweight champion and No. 5-ranked flyweight contender Namajunas (13-6) makes her third Octagon appearance for the year and targets the third win in a row. In her previous outing at UFC Denver in July, the 32-year-old scored a unanimous decision against Tracy Cortez. In March, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin native similarly defeated Amanda Ribas.

No. 3 Blanchfield (12-2) fights for the second time in 2024 and looks to return to winning ways. The 25-year-old native of Elmwood Park, New Jersey dropped a unanimous decision against Manon Fiorot at UFC Atlantic City last time out in March.

“I love Canada,” said UFC CEO Dana White. “I’m so excited to return to Edmonton. The city has played host to some big events in the past and I can’t wait to deliver an awesome night of fights. The Alberta fans are some of the most passionate in Canada and I know they’re going to blow the roof off Rogers Place.”

Also confirmed for the event, a heavyweight bout between former title challenger and No. 11 Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) of New Orleans, Louisiana and No. 13 Alexandr Romanov (17-3) of Moldova. As well, Marc-Andre Barriault (16-8, 1 NC) of Gatineau, Quebec and Dustin Stoltzfus (15-6) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania clash at middleweight.

Plus, Chad Anheliger (13-7) of Calgary, Alberta and Cody Gibson (21-10) of Blackwell, Oklahoma meet at bantamweight. A pair of women’s flyweight matchups features Ariane da Silva (17-9) of Brazil up against Jasmine Jasudavicius (11-3) of St. Catharines, Ontario and Jamey-Lyn Horth (6-1) of Squamish, British Columbia versus Croatian Ivana Petrovic (7-1).

Other bouts featured on the UFC Edmonton fight card are expected to be confirmed shortly. The current lineup looks as the following: