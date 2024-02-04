Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov squared off in the main event of UFC Vegas 85 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, February 3. The contest featured No. 8-ranked middleweight contender of Georgia up against France-based No. 13.

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. Imavov took the victory by majority decision. The scores were 49-44, 47-47 and 48-46. In the fourth round he was deducted a point due to an illegal soccer kick.

With the victory, 28-year-old Nassourdine Imavov improved to 13-4, 1 and returned to winning ways. 35-year-old Roman Dolidze dropped to 12-3 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

Check out Roman Dolidze vs Nassourdine Imavov full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Dolidze vs Imavov full fight video highlights

Octagon walks.

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Ambos estelares usando la lucha para controlar en este tercer round #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/jmdCvnZzXX — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 4, 2024

Round 4.

Le quitan un punto a @imavov1 después de esta patada ilegal #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/5JMatlkaiD — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 4, 2024

Round 5.

Ambos estelares agotados en este último round de #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/ROG99kYchS — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 4, 2024

Verdict.

El vencedor de la estelar @imavov1 por decisión mayoritaria en una aguerrida pelea 🇫🇷 #UFCVegas85 pic.twitter.com/qQeQDQdxmN — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 4, 2024

