Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos first Fight Week faceoff – Photos

Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Daniel Lemos live on DAZN from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Daniel Lemos primed for world title eliminator in Las Vegas
Richardson Hitchins and Gustavo Daniel Lemos | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom
Kicking off the fight week for their world title eliminator, unbeaten Richardson Hitchins and undefeated Gustavo Daniel Lemos went face to face for the first time. The pair squares off in the main event live from BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Saturday, April 6.

Brooklyn’s 26-year-old Hitchins (17-0, 7 KOs) looks to improve his unbeaten record and earn his first world title shot. Argentina’s 28-year-old Lemos (29-0, 19 KOs) fights for the first time outside of his home country and also targets to remain undefeated and secure his chance to become champion.

The contest serves as the final eliminator for the IBF super lightweight title. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-feature, Diego Pacheco (20-0, 17 KOs) of Los Angeles meets Shawn McCalman (15-0, 7 KOs) of Denver at super middleweight. Also on the card, Skye Nicolson (9-0, 1 KOs) of Australia and Faroese-born Danish Sarah Mahfoud (14-1, 3 KOs) battle it out for the vacant WBC featherweight title.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

