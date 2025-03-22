Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: George Kambosos Jr defeats Jake Wyllie, calls out Richardson Hitchins

On the undercard, Tiara Brown dethrones Skye Nicolson, and Cherneka Johnson retains her title in a rematch against Nina Hughes

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
George Kambosos Jr throws a jab during his boxing match against Jake Wyllie
George Kambosos Jr throws a jab during his boxing match against Jake Wyllie at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on March 22, 2025 | Matchroom Boxing

George Kambosos Jr. walked away with the win against tough short-notice opponent Jake Wyllie on March 22 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia. Making his hometown ring appearance, the former unified lightweight champion secured a unanimous decision with scores of 117-111, 115-113, and 117-111.

Kambosos, who debuted at 140 lbs, improved his record to 22-3, with 10 KOs. The 31-year-old bounced back from a defeat via 11th-round TKO against Ukraine’s Vasyl Lomachenko (18-3, 12 KOs) for the vacant IBF 135-pound title last May. On his way to victory, the Sydney native suffered a cut from a clash of heads in the ninth round.

Wyllie, from Everton Park, Queensland, took the fight on less than a week’s notice, replacing Daud Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia. The 24-year-old, who previously held the Australian super lightweight title, dropped to 16-2, with 15 KOs.

Post-fight, Kambosos called out Richardson Hitchins (19-0, 7 KOs). The 27-year-old native of Brooklyn, New York is the reigning IBF super lightweight champion, having dethroned Liam Paro (25-1, 15 KOs) by split decision last December.

“It was a good war,” Kambosos said. “He’s a tough kid. I always knew he was going to be prepared. He’s the best domestic guy at 140 lbs, and he has a lot more to give in his future. Good on him. He had five days’ notice, but so did I. It was a hell of a fight.”

“I would have loved to put him away. But credit to him. A win is a win, and we move on to what comes next. S***-chins won’t fight nowhere near as hard as him [Jake Wyllie]. Hitchins, let’s go!”

“I want to fight you toe-to-toe. I know Hitchins is a tip-tap kind of guy, and he will try and hit and run. I’m a warrior. I boxed beautifully for the first five rounds. We’ll get this cut cleaned up, and we’ll be ready.”

“Eddie [Hearn], let’s do it. I’m all in, and I want to fight the best of the best. If Hitchins is your best guy, then let him fight toe-to-toe with me. End of June? Bring it on.”

Jake Wyllie throws a jab during his bout against George Kambosos Jr
Jake Wyllie throws a jab during his bout against George Kambosos Jr | Matchroom Boxing
George Kambosos Jr during his bout against Jake Wyllie
George Kambosos Jr during his bout against Jake Wyllie | Matchroom Boxing
Jake Wyllie throws a jab during his bout against George Kambosos Jr
Jake Wyllie throws a jab during his bout against George Kambosos Jr | Matchroom Boxing
George Kambosos Jr vs Jake Wyllie
George Kambosos Jr throws a punch during his bout against Jake Wyllie | Matchroom Boxing
George Kambosos Jr and Jake Wyllie during their bout
George Kambosos Jr and Jake Wyllie during their bout | Matchroom Boxing
George Kambosos Jr and Jake Wyllie during their bout
George Kambosos Jr and Jake Wyllie during their bout | Matchroom Boxing

In Kambosos vs Wyllie undercard action

In the co-main event, Tiara Brown (19-0, 11 KOs) of Fort Myers, Florida upset Australia’s Skye Nicolson (12-1, 1 KO) with a split decision to become the new WBC featherweight champion. After 10 rounds, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 97-93, and 94-96.

Among other Kambosos vs Wyllie results, Australian heavyweight Teremoana Jnr (7-0, 7 KOs) stopped James Singh (12-6, 11 KOs) of Fiji in the first round. Cherneka Johnson (17-2, 6 KOs) of New Zealand successfully defended her WBC bantamweight title via seventh-round TKO in a rematch against former champion Nina Hughes (6-2) of England.

In the telecast opener, Sydney-based Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) won a unanimous decision against Durval Elias Palacio (14-4, 11 KOs) of Argentina. After 10 rounds at light heavyweight, the scores were 99-89, 99-89, and 98-90.

Tiara Brown throws a punch during her bout against Skye Nicolson
Tiara Brown throws a punch during her bout against Skye Nicolson | Matchroom Boxing
Skye Nicolson and Tiara Brown during their boxing bout
Skye Nicolson and Tiara Brown during their boxing bout | Matchroom Boxing
Tiara Brown throws a jab during her bout against Skye Nicolson
Tiara Brown throws a jab during her bout against Skye Nicolson | Matchroom Boxing
Skye Nicolson during her bout against Tiara Brown
Skye Nicolson during her bout against Tiara Brown | Matchroom Boxing
Tiara Brown after her victory over Skye Nicolson
Tiara Brown after her victory over Skye Nicolson | Matchroom Boxing
Teremoana Jnr after his victory over James Singh
Teremoana Jnr after his victory over James Singh | Matchroom Boxing
Cherneka Johnson victorious over Nina Hughes
Cherneka Johnson victorious over Nina Hughes | Matchroom Boxing
Imam Khataev punches Durval Elias Palacio
Imam Khataev punches Durval Elias Palacio | Matchroom Boxing
Hemi Ahio knocks down Aekkaphob Auraiwan
Hemi Ahio knocks down Aekkaphob Auraiwan | Matchroom Boxing
Jayden Buan defeats Jordan Kasilieris
Jayden Buan defeats Jordan Kasilieris | Matchroom Boxing

Among the bouts featured on the non-televised undercard, Hemi Ahio (24-1, 18 KOs) of New Zealand TKO’d Aekkaphob Auraiwan (9-4-1, 7 KOs) of Thailand in the first round at heavyweight. Plus, Jayden Buan (4-0, 2 KOs) defeated fellow Australian Jordan Kasilieris (1-4-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision at welterweight, with the scores 40-36, 40-36, and 39-37.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG®, ISSN 2652-5097.