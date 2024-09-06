Rhiannon Dixon faces Terri Harper in main event in Sheffield, Fisher vs Rudenko off

The world title fight between Rhiannon Dixon and Terri Harper has once again been rescheduled, and now serves as the main event on September 28 at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, England. The original headline-bout on the said date, pitting British Johnny Fisher against Andriy Rudenko of Ukraine, has been canceled due to injury sustained by the representative of the country-host.

Dixon and Harper were initially set to battle it out on the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis undercard on August 24 at Co-op Live in Manchester. After the super lightweight main event was postponed, the contest was moved to the Dalton Smith vs Jon Fernandez undercard at Utilita Arena in Sheffield on September 28.

After the European junior welterweight clash between Smith and Fernandez also fell off, the all-British world title bout was moved to Copper Box Arena in London with Fisher vs Rudenko on the top of the card. As the latter is no longer in play, the WBO lightweight championship showdown between Dixon and Harper was elevated to the top of the bill at a new venue in Sheffield.

Rhiannon Dixon (10-0, 1 KOs) of Warrington, England makes the first defense of her WBO 135 lbs title. The unbeaten 29-year-old southpaw claimed the belt by unanimous decision against Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in April in Manchester.

Terri Harper (14-2-2, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, England looks to return to winning ways and become a three-division world champion. The 27-year-old, who previously held the titles at super featherweight and super welterweight, suffered the defeat via fourth-round RTD against Sandy Ryan last time out in March in Sheffield.

The all-British super bantamweight bout between Peter McGrail (9-1, 5 KOs) and Brad Foster (15-3-2, 5 KOs) now serves as the co-feature on the card. Among the Dixon vs Harper undercard bouts, Cameron Vuong (5-0, 3 KOs) faces Joe Underwood Hughes (8-3, 1 KOs) at lightweight and George Liddard (8-0, 4 KOs) meets York’s George Davey (9-1-1, 2 KOs) at middleweight.

The event is also set to see middleweight Jimmy Sains (6-0, 6 KOs), super featherweight Giorgio Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs), lightweight Ibraheem Sulaimaan (4-0, 3 KOs), featherweight Brandon Scott (7-0, 1 KO) and super bantamweight Josh Babb (2-0). Their respective opponents are expected to be confirmed shortly.