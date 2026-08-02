UFC 331 confirmed for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in September

UFC 331 takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 19.
- The promotion returns to Los Angeles for the first time in more than eight years, following UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 in August 2018.
- The UFC confirmed the upcoming event’s date and location during the UFC Belgrade broadcast on Saturday.
No bouts have been officially announced.
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The main event, co-main event, and ticket information are expected to be announced shortly.
- The card will stream live on Paramount+.
The following matchups have been reported but have not yet been officially confirmed:
- Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain, bantamweight
- Osman Diaz vs. Ryan Gandra, middleweight
- Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura, flyweight
- Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega, lightweight
- Patricio Pitbull vs. Choi Doo-ho, featherweight
- Iwo Baraniewski vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight