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UFC 331 confirmed for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in September

UFC 331 marks the promotion's first event in Los Angeles in more than eight years

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Dana White during UFC post-fight press conference
Dana White during the UFC 312 post-fight press conference at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia on February 9, 2025. Photo by FIGHTMAG

UFC 331 takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 19.

  • The promotion returns to Los Angeles for the first time in more than eight years, following UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 in August 2018.
  • The UFC confirmed the upcoming event’s date and location during the UFC Belgrade broadcast on Saturday.

No bouts have been officially announced.

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The main event, co-main event, and ticket information are expected to be announced shortly.

  • The card will stream live on Paramount+.

The following matchups have been reported but have not yet been officially confirmed:

  • Marlon Vera vs. Charles Jourdain, bantamweight
  • Osman Diaz vs. Ryan Gandra, middleweight
  • Casey O’Neill vs. Eduarda Moura, flyweight
  • Renato Moicano vs. Brian Ortega, lightweight
  • Patricio Pitbull vs. Choi Doo-ho, featherweight
  • Iwo Baraniewski vs. Alonzo Menifield, light heavyweight
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brunno Ferreira, middleweight
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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