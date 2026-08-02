UFC 331 confirmed for Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles in September

UFC 331 takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 19.

The promotion returns to Los Angeles for the first time in more than eight years, following UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2 in August 2018.

The UFC confirmed the upcoming event’s date and location during the UFC Belgrade broadcast on Saturday.

No bouts have been officially announced.

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The main event, co-main event, and ticket information are expected to be announced shortly.

The card will stream live on Paramount+.

The following matchups have been reported but have not yet been officially confirmed: