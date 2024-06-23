Jack Catterall faces Regis Prograis in Manchester, England in August

Jack Catterall faces Regis Prograis on Saturday, August 24 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England. The pair squares off in a 12-round bout at super lightweight. The event airs live on DAZN.

Catterall (29-1, 13 KOs) is fresh off the win by unanimous decision against old rival Josh Taylor in May. With the victory, the 30-year-old southpaw of Chorley, England avenged his sole career defeat in his bid to land the undisputed 140-pound title in February 2022.

“I’ve waited around for big fights to happen before, sitting around waiting for title shots and it caused me a huge amount of inactivity,” Jack Catterall said. “I’ll never do that again. I asked Eddie Hearn and Sam Jones for the best available fight for August 24 and as soon as they mentioned Regis Prograis I said yes straight away.”

“We were meant to fight a while back and it fell through. But now we have the opportunity to settle it in the ring on August 24.”

“I don’t want to sit on the sidelines and I’ll never do that again. Regis Prograis is a fantastic fighter and he’s coming off the back of a huge PPV world title fight against Devin Haney. He’s a former two-time world champion, he’s been over here to the UK before, had a life and death with Josh Taylor, and I’m looking forward to sharing the ring with such a great fighter.”

Two-time super lightweight champion Prograis (29-2, 24 KOs) makes his first ring appearance for the year and looks to return to winning ways. NOLA’s 35-year-old southpaw lost his WBC belt by unanimous decision against Devin Haney last time out in December 2023.

“This is a fight I’ve always wanted,” Regis Prograis said. “We were supposed to fight a few years ago but it never materialised. Now is the perfect time.”

“I view Jack as one of the best in the world at 140 lbs. It’s a great fight because Jack is eager to become a World Champion and I’m looking to become a three-time World Champion. On top of that, I’m excited to be coming back to the UK.”

The bouts featured on the Catterall vs Prograis undercard are expected to be announced shortly.