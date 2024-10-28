Subscribe
Rene Santiago faces Azael Villar midweek in Puerto Rico

Santiago vs Villar headlines live on ESPN+, plus Juan Carlos Camacho faces Jayson Mama & more

By Parviz Iskenderov
Rene Santiago faces Azael Villar in Puerto Rico
Rene Santiago during his fight against Jonathan Gonzalez at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico on March 2, 2024 | Amanda Westcott/MVP

The fight between Rene Santiago and Azael Villar on Wednesday, October 30 joins the boxing schedule. The Puerto Rican former world title challenger and the Panamanian contender square off in a 10-round bout at light flyweight. The event airs live on ESPN+ from Coliseo Alcalde Marcelo Trujillo Panisse in Humacao, Puerto Rico.

Making his homecoming ring appearance, former interim WBO 108-pound champion Rene Santiago (12-4, 9 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The 32-year-old dropped a unanimous decision against Jonathan Gonzalez in March in his bid to land a full belt.

32-year-old Azael Villar (21-3-4, 15 KOs) targets his second straight victory. The Panama City native scored a UD against Kevin Vivas last time out in July.

Among the bouts featured on the Santiago vs Villar undercard, Puerto Rico’s Juan Carlos Camacho (17-1, 8 KOs) faces Jayson Mama (20-1, 10 KOs) of the Philippines. The pair goes head-to-head for the vacant NABO title at flyweight. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

As well, Christian Barreto (11-0, 8 KOs) takes on Miguel Angel Marrero (10-1-2, 4 KOs) in an all- Puerto Rican six-round battle at lightweight. In addition, Nicolas Polanco (22-7-1, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Leonardo Padilla (23-6-1, 16 KOs) of Venezuela meet in an eight-round showdown also at lightweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
