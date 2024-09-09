Raymond Muratalla vs Jesus ‘Ricky’ Perez tops Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard

Raymond Muratalla is set for his next fight against Jesus Antonio Perez Campos on November 2 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Robson Conceicao vs O’Shaquie Foster 2. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

The reported in August Conceicao vs Foster rematch, as well as several undercard bouts, have been confirmed on Monday.

Undefeated Muratalla (21-0, 16 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year. The 27-year-old West Covina native scored a unanimous decision against Tevin Farmer in July in Las Vegas and Xolisani Ndongeni in March in Glendale.

Jesus “Ricky” Perez fights for the second time in 2024. Mexico’s 27-year-old returned to winning ways in February, when he defeated former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz by split decision in Commerce.

“I’m excited to get back in the ring. I like staying active, so fighting for the third time this year will keep me sharp as I get closer to a world title,” Raymond Muratalla said. “Jesus Perez is tough and experienced. He’ll bring the fight, which means it will be an exciting clash where I can show my skills.”

Also confirmed for the Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard, a 10-round super featherweight bout between former world title challenger Abraham Nova and Humberto Galindo. Puerto Rico’s Nova (23-3, 16 KOs) lost two fights in a row by decision against Andres Cortes in Junes and Foster in February. Galindo (14-3-2, 11 KOs) of West Covina fought Oscar Bravo to a majority draw last October, after suffering a pair of defeats by KO against Muratalla in March 2023 and by UD against Artem Harutyunyan in June 2022.

Plus, Bryce Mills and Hank Lundy square off in an eight-round bout at junior welterweight. Riding a 10-fight winning streak, Liverpool, New York-based Mills (16-1, 5 KOs) won two fights in 2024 by unanimous decision against Jose Marruffo and Gerffred Ngayot. Philadelphia’s Lundy (32-14-1, 14 KOs) rebounded from six straight defeats with a split decision against Juan de la Cruz Rodriguez in April.

In the main event, current WBC super featherweight titleholder Robson Conceicao of Brazil faces former world champion O’Shaquie Foster of Orange, Texas in the championship rematch. Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) took the belt in Newark in July, defeating Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) via a controversial split decision.

Other bouts featured on the Conceicao vs Foster 2 undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.