Rafael Espinoza vs Robeisy Ramirez rematch set for Navarrete-Valdez 2 co-feature

A world championship rematch between Rafael Espinoza and Robeisy Ramirez has been confirmed for December 7 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The pair battles it out in the co-feature on the card topped by Rafael Espinoza vs Robeisy Ramirez 2 live on ESPN.

The pair first met last December in Pembroke Pines, FL. After 12 rounds, Espinoza (25-0, 21 KOs) defeated Ramirez (14-2, 9 KOs) by majority decision and became a new WBO featherweight champion.

In his previous outing in June in Las Vegas, Mexico’s unbeaten 30-year-old Espinoza stopped Sergio Chirino Sanchez in the fourth round and made the first successful defense of his belt. Cuban 30-year-old southpaw Ramirez got back in the win column in June in Miami, where he TKO’d Brandon Leon Benitez in the seventh round.

“I know the fans, just like me, have been looking forward to this fight,” Rafael Espinoza said. “It’s a fight that I wanted. I’m very motivated and happy, and I’m training at 100 percent. This night of rematches will be great for Mexico, and I’m ready to give it my all, just like I always do.”

Robeisy Ramirez and Rafael Espinoza during their first fight at Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, FL, USA on December 9, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Robeisy Ramirez said: “Our first fight was extremely close, action-packed, and regarded by many as ‘Fight of the Year’. Since the cards were read, my team and I have been asking for the rematch. On December 7, I’m coming to erase any doubts. I will reclaim my title.”

The main event is an all-Mexican rematch between current WBO super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete (38-2-1, 31 KOs) and interim WBO 130 lbs titleholder Oscar Valdez (23-2, 24 KOs). Navarrete scored a unanimous decision against Valdez last August in Glendale, Arizona.