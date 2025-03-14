Rafael Espinoza vs Edward Vazquez set as co-feature on Inoue-Cardenas card

The world title fight between Rafael Espinoza and Edward Vazquez is official to serve as the co-feature to Naoya Inoue vs Ramon Cardenas on March 4. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at featherweight.

Mexico’s undefeated Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) puts his WBO 126-pound belt on the line and makes the third defense of his title. In his previous bout last December, the 30-year-old TKO’d Robeisy Ramirez in the sixth round of their championship rematch. In mid-2024, the Guadalajara, Jalisco native stopped Sergio Chirino Sanchez in the fourth round.

“I’m thrilled to return to the ring, especially in the city where I always dreamed of fighting, Las Vegas,” Rafael Espinoza said. “Fighting at T-Mobile Arena is also a dream come true, which adds even more excitement for me. Edward Vazquez is a tough fighter who wants to take what’s mine. But I’m prepared to show him that I’m here to stay as a champion. I cannot wait for May 4 to reaffirm that once again.”

Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) makes his second attempt to become champion after falling short by majority decision against Joe Cordina for the IBF super featherweight belt in November 2023. In his previous outing last October on the Yoshida vs Metcalf 2 undercard, the native Texan stopped Kenneth Taylor in four rounds, securing his second win in a row. Last May, the 29-year-old defeated Daniel Bailey by unanimous decision. Vazquez’s first career defeat came in February 2022 when he dropped a split decision to Raymond Ford.

“May 4 can’t get here soon enough,” Edward Vazquez said. “I started boxing at eight years old and have been a pro for over nine years. Nothing has ever been handed to me. I earned this opportunity. Espinoza is a fantastic fighter and a deserving champion, but he has never stepped into the ring with someone like ‘Kid’ Vazquez.”

In the main event, Naoya Inoue of Japan returns to the ring in the U.S. to face Ramon Cardenas of San Antonio, Texas. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, with Inoue’s undisputed super bantamweight title on the line.

The matchups featured on the Inoue vs Cardenas undercard are expected to be announced shortly.