Photos: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua at launch press conference

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time at a launch press conference on Wednesday in London. The two former heavyweight champions square off in an all-British clash on December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The fight will stream live on Netflix.

Former WBC heavyweight champion Fury (36-2-1, 25 KOs) aims for his third straight victory since two losses to Oleksandr Usyk. In his previous outing in July, the 38-year-old stopped Mariusz Wach in the seventh round.

Former two-time unified IBF, WBA, and WBO champion Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) targets his third straight victory since his knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois. The 36-year-old also last fought in July, scoring a second-round knockout victory over Kristian Prenga.

Tickets for the event go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, October 9, at 12:00 p.m. BST in the UK, 7:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 a.m. PT in the U.S., and 10:00 p.m. AEDT in Australia.

Advertisement

Here’s what Fury and Joshua had to say today during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia.

Tyson Fury: I don’t ever remember a bigger event in history

Tyson Fury walks out at the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

“I can tell you the strategy – I’m going to come out and gun him out of there. I’m not going to run away, I’m going to throw down,” Fury said.

“It’s been 10 years in the making; the rise has been phenomenal from both fighters. To throw down, in front of 80,000 people – let the best man win and let’s go out swinging.”

Tyson Fury during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury smiles during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

“I don’t ever remember a bigger event in history. I think this is the biggest boxing match that’s ever been. Ever. Commercially, viewing figures, everything. Finally now, towards the end of it all, we both get to fight each other on the world’s biggest stage with the world’s biggest broadcaster… As a boxing fan, this is the one I would want to see more than any other fight in the world today.”

“The tickets will probably sell out in about 39 seconds. This is the one I would want to see out of any fight today. There isn’t a fight that could come close. A global event where everyone can watch it […] This fight is available on your Netflix package.”

Anthony Joshua: He also left the room with a black eye

Anthony Joshua walks out at the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

“It’s breathtaking [to have this fight in the UK],” Joshua said. “I know we’re going to inspire this generation, and I know for a fact we’re going to inspire the next generation.”

“10 years in the making. We’re here now. I’ve been keeping my head down, and it had to happen.”

Anthony Joshua during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua laughs during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

“There’s nothing else I expect from [Tyson Fury] than to say he’s going to render me unconscious. But this is what’s going to keep me running. This is what’s going to make me do the extra rounds in the gym, because I want to prove to myself that what he’s saying is not possible.”

Commenting on a previous sparring match with Fury, in which a Rolex watch was wagered, Joshua said, “He left the room with a Rolex watch, but he also left the room with a black eye.”

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua pose together during the press conference at British Airways ARC at Olympia in London, England, on September 30, 2026. Photo by Richard Pelham / Getty Images for Netflix

The bouts featured on the Fury vs Joshua undercard are expected to be announced shortly.