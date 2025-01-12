Hector Valdez vs Franklin Gonzalez plus more rumored for Priest-Howard undercard

The bout between Hector Valdez and Franklin Gonzalez has been rumored, along with other matchups, for the undercard of Eric Priest vs Tyler Howard. The Golden Boy Fight Night card airs live on DAZN from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on January 23. The two are expected to square off in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight.

Unbeaten Hector Valdez (16-0, 8 KOs) steps through the ropes for the first time in over two years. The 29-year-old last fought in October 2022 in San Diego, CA, taking a split decision against Max Ornelas. In April of the same year, the native of Dallas, Texas scored a unanimous decision against Daniel Colula Moncada.

Franklin Gonzalez (25-3, 25 KOs), who has secured all of his wins by way of stoppage, lost three of his previous fights in a row. In 2023, the 28-year-old from Maracay, Venezuela was knocked out by Saul Sanchez in the sixth round of his second consecutive ring appearance in the U.S. in Plant City, FL. Prior to that, he dropped a split decision against Manuel Flores and Jorge Orozco.

Also rumored for the Priest vs Howard undercard is a 10-round middleweight matchup between Jordan Panthen and DeAundre Pettus. The contest is expected to serve as the co-feature.

Unbeaten Panthen (10-0, 9 KOs) of Poughkeepsie, New York won four fights in 2024 by way of KO, including a second-round stoppage of Sergio Nahuel Lopez in his most recent outing in December. Pettus (12-3, 7 KOs) of Orangeburg, South Carolina lost a split decision against Austin Deanda last November, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

Among other bouts, Grant Flores is expected to face David Lobo Ramirez in a six-rounder at super welterweight. Unbeaten Flores (7-0, 5 KOs) of Thermal, California defeated Luis Caraballo Ramos by unanimous decision last October and earned his fourth victory for the year. Costa Rica’s Ramirez (17-3, 12 KOs) was stopped by Dwyke Flemmings Jr in the first round last November and dropped a UD against Berman Sanchez last March.

Plus, Cayden Griffiths is expected to face Marc Misiura in a four-rounder at super lightweight. Griffiths (2-0, 2 KOs) of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania stopped Markus Bowes in the third round last October, after making a pro debut by knockout in the second round against Juan Manuel Bautista Romero last June. Misiura (3-6-1, 1 KOs) of Scranton, Pennsylvania suffered three straight defeats, including a second-round TKO against Josiyah Giles in his previous bout in November 2024.

In addition, Jordan Fuentes is expected to take on Osmar Rodriguez in a four-rounder at bantamweight. Fuentes (2-0) of Selma, California earned a unanimous decision against Roberto Cantu Pena last November, after similarly defeating James Mulder in his pro debut in August 2024. Mexico’s Rodriguez (5-4, 1 KOs) dropped a majority decision against Jesus Martinez last July and was stopped by Alexander Gueche in the third round last February.

While the abovementioned bouts are (as of writing) listed on the user-driven website Tapology and have been rumored on social media, they have yet to be formally confirmed by the promotion.

Headlining the first Golden Boy Fight Night of 2025, Eric Priest (14-0, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas goes up against Tyler Howard (20-2, 11 KOs) of Crossville, Tennessee. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at middleweight.