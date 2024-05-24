Photos: William Zepeda vs Giovanni Cabrera first press conference face-off

Undefeated William Zepeda faces Giovanni Cabrera on Saturday, July 6 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. The pair battles it out in the main event live on DAZN. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at lightweight. At the kickoff press conference in Los Angeles, the fighters previewed their bout and went face to face for the first time.

Mexican southpaw Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) targets his second win for the year. The 27-year-old native of San Mateo Atenco, México eliminated Maxi Hughes in four rounds in March.

“This fight will be a very competitive fight and a very complicated fight,” William Zepeda said. “We expect for Giovanni Cabrera to come with everything that he has, just like how he has done in his previous fights. We know that he is a very strong fighter; to be able to go 12-rounds with someone like Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz tells us he is a very powerful fighter.”

“We are preparing very well in camp right now to ensure we are ready to give a very entertaining fight to fans on July 6. I love to challenge my skillset against high level fighters like Giovanni Cabrera to prove to everyone that we are ready for the big names out there in the division.”

William Zepeda | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Cabrera (22-1, 7 KOs) of Seattle, Washington is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Ricardo Quiroz also in March. With the victory, the Chicago-based 29-year-old rebounded from the defeat by split decision against Isaac Cruz last July.

“This fight is huge for me,” Giovanni Cabrera. “This fight further proves what I believe I am capable of. I consider myself one of the top lightweights in the world. I’ve defeated seven previously undefeated fighters; I am used to fighting undefeated fighters, and this is exciting for me.”

“These are the kind of fights that motivate me to rise to the occasion and just reach newer levels. I have great respect for William. He is brave and he has the balls to put his undefeated record on the line against me.”

Giovanni Cabrera | Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

The bouts featured on the Zepeda vs Cabrera undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.