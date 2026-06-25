Photos: Spence Jr and Charlo showcase skills at open workout

Errol Spence Jr. and Jermall Charlo showcased their skills at a media workout ahead of their respective bouts against Tim Tszyu and Koen Mazoudier in Australia. The card airs live on Saturday, July 25 (ET) from Afterpay Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, NSW.

Former unified welterweight champion Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York, makes his return to the ring against Australia’s former champion Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) in a super welterweight main event.

Two-division champion Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, takes on Australia’s Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) in a super middleweight undercard bout.

See below the photos, plus comments from Spence Jr. and Charlo at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on Wednesday.

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Spence Jr: I’m taking it one fight at a time

“Camp has been great. I can’t complain at all. We’re putting in the work and leaving no stone unturned. I’m excited,” said Spence Jr.

“Ronnie’s style fits me well. I’ve always been a huge fan of Jermall and how he fights. Plus, Ronnie has the experience too. I listened to Ronnie’s concept of training and I felt like it fit me to a t. When we worked out, the chemistry felt really good.”

“I had my first world title fight overseas, plus countless amateur fights. So it’s something I’ve always been comfortable with. I’m not worried about the fans or anything like that, because at the end of the day it’s just me and him in there.”

“This was the right time to come back, and against the right opponent. My body feels good, so I said why not?”

“Charlo and I were in the amateurs together as kids, so it’s dope to have somebody that I’ve known a long time in the same gym here and on the same card. We’re focused on the task at hand and that’s conquering Australia.”

“My motivation to come back is about myself and my personal goals. Everything about training just excites me. You’ve got to enjoy it while it lasts, because one day it’ll be over. I’m taking it one fight at a time.”

Errol Spence Jr. is in the ring during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. shadowboxing during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. doing mitt work during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. doing pad work during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Errol Spence Jr. in boxing gloves inside the ring during a workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Charlo: It doesn’t matter where we’re fighting

“I’m one of the few fighters that have barely lost any rounds in my career, let alone lost a fight,” Charlo said. “It’s my game plan to just go out there and dominate. If he makes the wrong move, he’s gonna get knocked out.”

“I’ve been training really hard and staying at peace. I can tell it’s working by the way my body’s flowing. Everything is just really clicking.”

“I normally am one of the few guys who like to really study my opponents, but I don’t know anything about him. I’m putting my trust in Ronnie Shields. I’m gonna go in there and be ready to make adjustments.”

“Errol and I are kind of total opposites. He doesn’t talk as much as me, he’s just about the work. I like to talk a little more. We used to be roommates in the amateurs and now we have this chance to work around each other in the pros. He works hard and I love training around him.”

“I want to go for another world title in a third weight division. I feel a lot more comfortable at 168. It really doesn’t matter who they put in front of me. I feel like I’m gonna have my advantages in this division. I’m planning to make this quarter of my career the best one.”

“At this point I’ve seen every style in boxing. My focus is just different now. I’ve eliminated distractions. I feel fresh at this point in my career. I’m doing all of the things that I’m supposed to be doing.”

“I just want to give everyone some real fights. I want to get in there with warriors and do it for the fans. I pick my shots precisely and I have the power to hurt you at the end of the day. I’m here for the long run.”

“Once we get in the ring, I’m locked in. It doesn’t matter where we’re fighting.”

Jermall Charlo during an open workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo in the boxing ring during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo shadowboxing during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo wearing boxing gloves inside the ring during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo doing mitt work during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Jermall Charlo posing in the boxing ring during a media workout at Ronnie Shields Boxing in Stafford, Texas, on June 24, 2026. Photo by Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Spence Jr vs Tszyu undercard

The Spence Jr. vs Tszyu undercard also includes a super featherweight bout between Philadelphia’s two-weight champion Stephen Fulton (23-2, 8 KOs) and former title challenger Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs) of Australia.

Plus, Australia’s Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Ivan Ricardo Actis (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina in a middleweight bout, and Paulo Aokuso (10-0, 5 KOs) of Australia takes on Luis Antonio Tejeda (12-0-1, 9 KOs) of Dominican Republic in a light heavyweight matchup.