Spence Jr vs Tszyu: Venue and ticket information announced

Errol Spence Jr. faces Tim Tszyu at Afterpay Arena, formerly known as Qudos Bank Arena, in Sydney Olympic Park, New South Wales. The bout between two former champions airs live on Prime Video PPV on Saturday, July 25.

No Limit Boxing, which organizes the event in Australia, announced the location and venue on Thursday.

The event’s local date is Sunday, July 26.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketek, with pre-sale now live, as per the promotion’s announcement.

The contest features former unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York, making his return to the ring against Australia’s former world champion Tim Tszyu (26-3, 18 KOs) in a super welterweight matchup.

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Previously announced for the undercard, two-weight champion Jermall Charlo (34-0, 23 KOs) of Lafayette, Louisiana, faces Australia’s Koen Mazoudier (15-4-1, 6 KOs) in a super middleweight bout.

Mazoudier, from Blacktown, New South Wales, defeated Dominic Molinaro by split decision last December, marking his third win in a row.

Plus, Philadelphia’s two-weight champion Stephen Fulton (23-2, 8 KOs) takes on Australia’s former title challenger Liam Wilson (18-3, 10 KOs) in a super featherweight undercard bout.

Fulton was last in action last December when he dropped a unanimous decision against reigning WBC super featherweight champion O’Shaquie Foster. The fight was for the interim WBC lightweight title due to Fulton missing weight.

Wilson has secured five straight victories since suffering a seventh-round stoppage defeat against Oscar Valdez in March 2024 in his bid to claim the interim WBO super featherweight title. In February 2023, the native of Redcliffe, Queensland, challenged Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO belt at 130 lbs but fell short by ninth-round TKO.

The recently added all-Australian undercard bout features Paul Fleming (28-1-2, 18 KOs) taking on Ahmad Reda (8-0, 6 KOs).

Additionally, Australia’s light heavyweight Paulo Aokuso (10-0, 5 KOs) and middleweight Callum Peters (7-0, 6 KOs), along with pro debutant Tina Rahimi, are also scheduled to be featured on the card.

The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Current Spence Jr vs Tszyu fight card