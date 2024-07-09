‘Best in the division’ Serhii Bohachuk faces ‘very tough’ Vergil Ortiz Jr

The bout between Serhii Bohachuk and Vergil Ortiz Jr has been confirmed for Saturday, August 10 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The contest features the interim WBC super welterweight champion of Ukraine up against the undefeated knockout artist of Grand Prairie, Texas. The event airs live on DAZN.

LA-based Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Brian Mendoza in March. The 29-year-old native of Vinitza, Ukraine makes the first defense of his interim belt and looks for a major title.

“I fought hard to win the WBC Interim world title and now I am looking to defend this title for my goal of becoming the ultimate world champion,” Serhii Bohachuk said. “I know Vergil Ortiz, he is a very tough competitor, but on August 10 I will show that I am the best in the division.”

Ortiz Jr (21-0, 21 KOs) stopped Thomas Dulorme in the first round in April. In January, the contender 26-year-old contender similary defeated Fredrick Lawson.

“This fight is the fight that solidifies me as a top 154-pound fighter,” Vergil Ortiz Jr said. “This is also the fight that shows everyone that nothing has changed: I am still one of the best fighters in the world.”

Among the matchups featured on the Bohachuk vs Ortiz undercard, unbeaten Gabriela Fundora is expected to face Daniela Asenjo in the 10-round world championship bout at flyweight.

Coachella-based 22-year-old Fundora (13-0, 6 KOs) holds the IBF title. In her previous outing in January, the native of Palm Beach, Florida scored the 10th round TKO against Christina Cruz and made the first successful defense of her belt.

Asenjo (16-3-3, 2 KOs) is riding a five-fight winning streak. In April 2022, the 33-year-old Chilean contender challenged Maribel Ramirez for WBA super flyweight title in the bout that ended in a majority draw.

Other bouts are expected to be confirmed shortly.