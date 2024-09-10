Photos: Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes

Noche UFC aka UFC 306 is the first live sporting event taking place at Sphere in Las Vegas. The PPV card airs live on September 14 featuring 10 MMA fights with two titles contested on the night.

In the leadup to the event, held during the Mexican Independence Day weekend, Dana White said Noche UFC was a “love letter” to Mexico and a tribute to the Mexican people for their extraordinary contributions to combat sports. In addition to the fights, the event is set to feature the premiere of the film “For Mexico, For All Time” told in six 90-second chapters.

As for what to expect at Noche UFC, the promotion shared the following notes of Sphere’s next-gen tech utilized to make it “the greatest sporting event of all time”.

160,000 sq. ft. and 16K x 16K resolution interior display plane In comparison, an IMAX movie screen is less than 4,000 sq. ft.

The world’s highest resolution LED display

The world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system

Haptic seats, where fans will feel the action like never before, as their seats provide force feedback based on the action in the Octagon First time UFC has ever used haptic seats during an event

The Exosphere will be utilized throughout the night with key art and highlights to bring fans closer to the event

In-house stats and information feeds will showcase real-time stats and fighter information integrated onto the interior display plane of Sphere

This will be the first time that the UFC utilizes TAIT’s Automated Camera System during an event

Plus, fans in attendance can listen to the live commentator audio in English and Spanish via LiveVoice app.

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC at Sphere in Las Vegas preview behind the scenes | Supplied/UFC

Noche UFC takes place at Sphere in Las Vegas | Supplied/UFC

In the UFC 306 main event, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley of Helena, Montana defends his 135 lbs title against No. 1-ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia. In the co-main event, current women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso of Mexico defends her 125 lbs title in the trilogy fight against former champion Valentina Shevchenko of Kyrgyzstan.