Photos: Naoya Inoue, Ramon Cardenas & undercard fighters make grand arrivals

Naoya Inoue and Ramon Cardenas, along with the undercard fighters, showcased their skills during Grand Arrivals ahead of their bouts on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 4.

Inoue (29-0, 26 KOs) of Japan makes the fourth defense of his undisputed super bantamweight title. The outing marks the four-division champion’s return to the U.S. ring since his fight with Michael Dasmarinas in mid-2021, also in Las Vegas.

Ramon Cardenas (26-1, 14 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas makes his first attempt to become champion.

“It’s been four years since I’ve been here, so I’m very excited,” Naoya Inoue said at Thursday’s grand arrivals. “I am very much aware of what the fans expect of me. And on Cinco De Mayo Weekend, I plan on meeting those expectations.”

“[Cardenas] is a very well-rounded fighter. With that being said, he has a very good left. I don’t have time to be cautious.”

Naoya Inoue during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

Naoya Inoue during an interview on May 1, 2025

Ramon Cardenas said, “I’m excited to be here. I’m blessed to be a part of this weekend because we know it’s a historic week in boxing. And to be here, seeing my name on these billboards, is a blessing.”

“It means a lot to represent Mexico during this weekend because we’ve had legends and warriors fight on this weekend. I’m going to give my all.”

“This is a dream come true for me. I have to finish completing this dream. I’ve lost an uncle on this journey. I’ve lost a trainer on this journey. So, to be able to accomplish my dream of becoming a world champion is my goal.”

“I have nothing to lose and everything to gain. I have no pressure on me, so I’m going to go out there and give the fans a great show.”

“I’m not here for the money. I’m here for the legacy. If I become a world champion, nobody can take that away from me.”

Ramon Cardenas during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

Rafael Espinoza faces Edward Vazquez in co-feature

In the co-feature, Rafael Espinoza (26-0, 22 KOs) of Mexico faces Edward Vazquez (17-2, 4 KOs) of Fort Worth, TX. Espinoza puts his WBO featherweight title on the line, making the third defense of his belt. Vazquez makes his second attempt to become champion, following a majority decision loss to Joe Cordina in November 2023.

“I feel butterflies in my stomach,” Rafael Espinoza said. “I’m happy because these are the dates I’ve always wanted to fight on. This is the place I’ve always wanted to fight at. So, it’s a dream come true, and it fills me with motivation. And I also have a strong desire to steal the show that night.”

“I consider myself to be a fighter who should be using my distance. But I like to fight on the inside. I know it’s one of my advantages. I’m tall, but exchanging punches is what has worked for me, and I feel that my conditioning has made me strong, so I try to take advantage of that.”

“He’s Mexican like me. He likes to come forward. So, his style will mesh well with mine because we’re both going to come forward. It’s going to be a great fight. I’m sure. I want to demonstrate that I’m ready for big things.”

Rafael Espinoza during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

Edward Vazquez said, “I feel blessed to be here. The emotions are there, but I have to stay focused. I have to stay locked in. I’m trying to stay locked in and not let all of this get to me. I’m taking it moment by moment.”

“In the past, I’ve felt like I’ve only come short by a few points in fights. But Sunday night will be my opportunity to score a big point. That’s what’s on my mind.”

“You can expect all action. We’re going to leave it all out there. We’re going to give the fans a good show.”

Edward Vazquez during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

On Inoue vs Cardenas undercard

Among the Inoue vs Cardenas undercard bouts, Rohan Polanco (15-0, 10 KOs) of the Dominican Republic takes on Argentina’s Fabian Maidana (24-3, 18 KOs) at welterweight. Mexican-American Emiliano Fernando Vargas (13-0, 11 KOs) of Oxnard, CA, faces Juan Leon (11-2-1, 2 KOs) of Spain at super lightweight.

Raeese Aleem (21-1, 12 KOs) of Muskegon, MI meets L.A.’s Rudy Garcia (13-1-1, 2 KOs) at featherweight. Art Barrera Jr (9-0, 6 KOs) of Long Beach, CA and Chicago’s Juan Carlos Guerra Jr (6-1-1, 2 KOs) clash at middleweight.

Rohan Polanco during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

Fabian Maidana during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

Emiliano Vargas during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

Raeese Aleem during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

Art Barrera Jr during his Grand Arrival on May 1, 2025

Additionally, Mikito Nakano (12-0, 11 KOs) of Japan goes up against Pedro Marquez (16-1, 10 KOs) of Puerto Rico at featherweight. Plus, Patrick O’Connor of Prince George’s County, MD makes his pro debut against Tennessee’s Marcus Smith (2-1, 2 KOs) in a swing bout at cruiserweight.