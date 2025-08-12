Photos: Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte make Grand Arrivals

Kicking off fight week for their bout, Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte made their grand arrivals. The two square off on Saturday, August 16, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
The contest features Slovakian-born British 20-year-old southpaw Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) against Jamaican-British 37-year-old former title challenger Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight.
Also making their grand arrivals were the fighters featured on the Itauma vs Whyte undercard.
British WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his title against Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs) of Australia.
Former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, faces former title challenger Abraham Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico in a super featherweight clash.
Another heavyweight bout pits Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia against David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) of the UK.
Two more super featherweight matchups feature Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) of Japan against Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of the UK, and Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia versus Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO) of India.