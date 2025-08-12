Photos: Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte make Grand Arrivals

Kicking off fight week for their bout, Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte made their grand arrivals. The two square off on Saturday, August 16, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The contest features Slovakian-born British 20-year-old southpaw Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) against Jamaican-British 37-year-old former title challenger Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight.

Also making their grand arrivals were the fighters featured on the Itauma vs Whyte undercard.

British WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his title against Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs) of Australia.

Former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, faces former title challenger Abraham Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico in a super featherweight clash.

Another heavyweight bout pits Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia against David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) of the UK.

Two more super featherweight matchups feature Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) of Japan against Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of the UK, and Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia versus Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO) of India.

Moses Itauma during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Moses Itauma during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Dillian Whyte during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Dillian Whyte during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Nick Ball during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Sam Goodman during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Raymond Ford during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Abraham Nova during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Filip Hrgovic during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

David Adeleye during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Hayato Tsutsumi during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Qais Ashfaq during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Mohammed Alakel during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry