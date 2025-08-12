Subscribe
Photos: Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte make Grand Arrivals

Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte square off this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Moses Itauma during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Moses Itauma during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Kicking off fight week for their bout, Moses Itauma and Dillian Whyte made their grand arrivals. The two square off on Saturday, August 16, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The contest features Slovakian-born British 20-year-old southpaw Itauma (12-0, 10 KOs) against Jamaican-British 37-year-old former title challenger Whyte (31-3, 21 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds at heavyweight.

Also making their grand arrivals were the fighters featured on the Itauma vs Whyte undercard.

British WBA featherweight champion Nick Ball (22-0-1, 13 KOs) defends his title against Sam Goodman (20-0, 8 KOs) of Australia.

Former champion Raymond Ford (17-1-1, 8 KOs) of Camden, NJ, faces former title challenger Abraham Nova (24-3-1, 17 KOs) of Puerto Rico in a super featherweight clash.

Another heavyweight bout pits Filip Hrgovic (18-1, 14 KOs) of Croatia against David Adeleye (14-1, 13 KOs) of the UK.

Two more super featherweight matchups feature Hayato Tsutsumi (7-0, 4 KOs) of Japan against Qais Ashfaq (13-3-1, 5 KOs) of the UK, and Mohammed Alakel (4-0) of Saudi Arabia versus Yumnam Santosh Singh (3-6, 1 KO) of India.

Moses Itauma during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Moses Itauma during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Moses Itauma during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Moses Itauma during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Dillian Whyte during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Dillian Whyte during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Dillian Whyte during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Dillian Whyte during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Nick Ball during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Nick Ball during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Sam Goodman during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Sam Goodman during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Raymond Ford during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Raymond Ford during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Abraham Nova during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Abraham Nova during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Filip Hrgovic during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Filip Hrgovic during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
David Adeleye during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
David Adeleye during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Hayato Tsutsumi during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Hayato Tsutsumi during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Qais Ashfaq during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Qais Ashfaq during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Mohammed Alakel during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Mohammed Alakel during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Yumnam Santosh Singh during his grand arrival for his boxing bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Yumnam Santosh Singh during the Grand Arrivals on August 12, 2025, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
