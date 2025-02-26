Photos: Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan final pre-fight press conference

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan previewed their bout and went face to face at a final press conference. The pair square off in the main event at SSE Arena Belfast, Northern Ireland on March 1. The scheduled 12-round contest is set to determine the next contender for the IBF 147-pound title.

The undefeated welterweights both secured two wins in 2024. Trained by Billy Nelson, 28-year-old Belfast native Crocker (20-0, 11 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Conah Walker and stopped Jose Felix in the fifth round. Trained by Andy Lee, 26-year-old southpaw Donovan (14-0, 11 KOs) from Ennis, Ireland defeated Lewis Ritson and Williams Andres Herrera by TKO in the ninth and seventh rounds, respectively.

‘I’m as confident as I’ve ever been’

“I’m so grateful for the support, headlining the Odyssey Arena and selling it out, that’s not possible without you guys and I’m so proud to represent the city of Belfast and in such a big fight,” said Lewis Crocker said at a final pre-fight press conference. “I said I was going to be a tough man to beat in the last press conference and that I will be.”

“I’ve always said Paddy is good, he’s the next superstar and I’m only British level in his eyes, I feel that all the pressure is on him, he should be talking me out in one or two rounds if that’s the case, but I’m here to upset the party.”

“We’ve prepared for everything, we’re as good as we’re ever going to be so I’m looking forward to a scrap on Saturday.”

“I’m as confident as I’ve ever been, I’ll be a tough man to beat on Saturday especially with this crowd behind me, I’m super excited about Saturday, the IBF title is just around the corner and the world is at my feet when I get through this.”

‘I’m very focused on getting it done’

Paddy Donovan said, “I’m ready, I’m in the best shape of my life. I had an amazing camp and we’re here in Belfast and ready to put on a show.”

“We never take any shortcuts no matter who we fight, and my camp has gone absolutely brilliantly, I’ve worked really really hard. The talking is done and I’m ready to fight.”

“It’s boxing, it doesn’t matter about the crowd, when Lewis and I are in there it goes silent, I’ll be tuned in on Lewis and that’s my main goal.”

“We will do what we always do, since I turned pro with Andy back in 2019, the goal was to become World champion and no matter the opponent put in front of me, Lewis or anybody else, I’ve got a job to do on Saturday and I’m very focused on getting it done, not a doubt in the world.”

Among the bouts featured on the Crocker vs Donovan undercard, former title challenger Craig Richards (18-4-1, 11 KOs) from London goes up against local Padraig McCrory (19-1, 9 KOs) at light heavyweight. Kurt Walker (11-0, 2 KOs) of Northern Ireland and Leon Woodstock of Hackney, London battle it out at featherweight.

Belfast-based Tommy McCarthy (21-6, 10 KOs) of London and Steven Ward (14-3, 4 KOs) of Northern Ireland clash at cruiserweight. Ruadhan Farrell (6-1-1, 2 KOs) and Gerard Hughes (5-0) meet in an all-Belfast showdown at super bantamweight.