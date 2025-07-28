Subscribe
Photos: Lewis Crocker vs Paddy Donovan face-off at Windsor Park ahead of rematch

Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan in a rematch for the vacant IBF welterweight title in mid-September in Belfast

By Parviz Iskenderov
Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park in Belfast
Lewis Crocker faces Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 28, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan went face-to-face for the first time ahead of their rematch. The two fighters meet for the second time on September 13. The contest takes place at the Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Belfast’s Crocker (21-0, 11 KOs) won their first fight in March after Donovan (14-1, 11 KOs) from Ennis, Ireland, was disqualified for punching him after the bell.

With their first bout serving as a final eliminator for the IBF welterweight title, the rematch is now scheduled to crown a new champion.

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan faced off at Windsor Park National Stadium on Monday ahead of the launch press conference.

Paddy Donovan faces Lewis Crocker at Windsor Park in Belfast
Paddy Donovan faces Lewis Crocker at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 28, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan face off at Windsor Park in Belfast
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan face off at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 28, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan face off at Windsor Park in Belfast
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan face off at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 28, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lewis Crocker, Eddie Hearn, and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park in Belfast
Lewis Crocker, Eddie Hearn, and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 28, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lewis Crocker, Eddie Hearn, and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park in Belfast
Lewis Crocker, Eddie Hearn, and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 28, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park in Belfast
Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on July 28, 2025 | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
On the Crocker vs Donovan 2 undercard, Ishmael Davis (13-2, 6 KOs) faces Caoimhin Agyarko (17-0, 7 KOs) at super welterweight. Plus, Tyrone McKenna (24-6-1, 7 KOs) takes on Dylan Moran (19-3, 9 KOs) at welterweight.

