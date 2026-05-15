Photos: Keyshawn vs Albright 2 – Final Press Conference

Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright previewed their rematch and faced off at the final press conference. The two fighters run it back this Saturday, May 16, at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Norfolk former world champion Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) and Philadelphia’s Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs) first met in October 2023. On the night, the contest was ruled a decision win for Davis but was later changed to a no decision by the commission. The rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds at super lightweight.

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Undefeated 27-year-old Davis targets his sixth win in a row, following a 12th-round TKO victory over Jamaine Ortiz in January.

30-year-old Albright fought Frank Martin to a draw in February after scoring a decision over Keyshawn’s brother Kelvin Davis last June, which preceded a backstage altercation.

‘I left no doubt in the last fight’

“We’re here because Nahir did a great job against Frank Martin, his people kept calling my people, and we picked up his phone call. That’s why we’re here,” Davis said.

“I’m happy. I have a great opportunity to perform under these bright lights. I’ve stopped my last three opponents that I’ve fought and this is going to be another stop.”

“It’s 2026. That doesn’t matter [what happened in 2023]. I had a win over him and they decided to take it back. I’m going to knock him out in 2026.”

“We are here to sign contracts and fight, and that’s exactly what we did. It’s not personal, but I’m going to knock him out.”

“God willing, I’m going to get the stoppage. Anyone who steps into a ring with me, I’m going to stop them. I can stop anyone who gets in the ring with me.”

“I thought he [Albright] was going to beat Frank. I went back and watched the fight and I thought he beat him. I thought he did a good job, but they aren’t on my level. I’m not here to go back and forth. You can say whatever you want to say, but I’m going to knock him out Saturday.”

“He’s talking now, he can win this battle right now. But Saturday night, we are going to see.”

“I left no doubt in the last fight – everyone knew I won. Now, it’s 2026, and I know who I have against me. I knew when you fought Frank Martin. He’s just another opponent to me, just watch. I’m going to stop him.”

Keyshawn Davis during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

‘I’m going to get my hand raised Saturday night’

Albright said, “I feel great. I’m ready, I’m in shape, and I feel great.”

“That night, I would say it was unfortunate. I did my thing that night. He came to my room, and they let me into it. I didn’t get a chance to enjoy the night that I worked so hard for. So I’m looking forward to getting that back in the ring.”

“I showed a glimpse of who I am [in the fight with Martin]. Even that night, I could bring more to the table but I showed the world a glimpse of my talent, and they are going to keep seeing it.”

“I’ve improved a lot [since 2023]. I got stronger, faster, and my IQ improved. It’s going to show Saturday night.”

“With Nahir Albright with his hand raised. That’s it,” Albright said when asked how his rematch with Davis will end. “I’m going to get my hand raised Saturday night, and the whole world is going to see it. You all can laugh, but Saturday night you are going to see.”

Nahir Albright during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright face off during a press conference on May 14, 2026 ahead of their rematch at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. Photo by Top Rank

Keyshawn vs Albright 2 undercard

The press conference on Thursday also featured the undercard fighters.

The co-feature is a welterweight matchup between former champion Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia, and Canada’s Josh Wagner (19-2, 10 KOs).

Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KOs) of Long Island, New York, takes on Peter Dobson (17-3, 10 KOs) of The Bronx, New York, in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Plus, Yan Santana (16-0, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic meets Mexico’s Cristian Cruz (24-7-2, 12 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Brian Norman Jr. and Josh Wagner face off during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Brian Norman Jr. and Josh Wagner during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Kelvin Davis and Peter Dobson face off during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Kelvin Davis and Peter Dobson during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Keon Davis and Kelvin Davis during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Yan Santana and Cristian Cruz face off during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Yan Santana and Cristian Cruz during a press conference in Norfolk, VA on May 14, 2026. Photo by Top Rank

Among the prelims, Norfolk’s Keon Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) battles Springfield, Massachusetts-based Edwine Humaine Jr. (9-2, 7 KOs) of Haiti in a six-round welterweight bout.

The event opener is a six-round super featherweight bout between Dedrick Crocklem (6-0, 3 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington, and Eric Howard (7-4, 2 KOs) of Lutz, Florida.