Photos: Johnny Fisher vs David Allen 2 – Fight Week public workout in Romford, UK

Kicking off Fight Week for his rematch with David Allen, Johnny Fisher showcased his skills at a public workout in Romford, Essex, England. The pair run it back on Saturday, May 17 at the Copper Box Arena in London.

Fisher (13-0, 11 KOs) won their first fight last December in Saudi Arabia, defeating Allen (23-7-2, 18 KOs) via a controversial split decision. In the fifth round, Allen scored a knockdown.

The public workout also featured some of the fighters battling it out on the Fisher vs Allen 2 undercard. Among the middleweight bouts, George Liddard (11-0, 6 KOs) faces Aaron Sutton (19-1, 3 KOs), Jimmy Sains (9-0, 9 KOs) takes on Gideon Onyenani (7-4), and Emmanuel Buttigieg (8-0, 2 KOs) meets Novak Radulovic (20-12-1, 8 KOs).

Plus, Shannon Ryan (8-1, 1 KO) and Fara El Bousairi (10-5, 3 KOs) clash at super flyweight.

Johnny Fisher during a public workout on May 12, 2025 in Romford, Essex, England ahead of his boxing bout against David Allen | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

George Liddard during a public workout on May 12, 2025 in Romford, Essex, England ahead of his boxing bout against Aaron Sutton | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Jimmy Sains during a public workout on May 12, 2025 in Romford, Essex, England ahead of his boxing bout against Gideon Onyenani | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Shannon Ryan during a public workout on May 12, 2025 in Romford, Essex, England ahead of her boxing bout against Fara El Bousairi | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Emmanuel Buttigieg during a public workout on May 12, 2025 in Romford, Essex, England ahead of his boxing bout against Novak Radulovic | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Another contest at middleweight pits Kieron Conway (22-3-1, 6 KOs) against Gerome Warburton (15-1-2, 2 KOs). Among other matchups, John Hedges (10-0, 3 KOs) and Nathan Quarless (13-1) go head-to-head at cruiserweight, and Taylor Bevan (3-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Juan Cruz Cacheiro (7-4, 3 KOs) at super middleweight.