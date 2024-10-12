Photos: Jan Paul Rivera decisions Andy Beltran at Most Valuable Prospects 9

Jan Paul Rivera came out victorious on October 11, when he faced Andy Beltran in the main event of Most Valuable Prospects 9 at Coliseo Roger Mendoza in Caguas, Puerto Rico. The scheduled for eight rounds super featherweight bout went the full distance. The local favorite defeated his opponent of Las Vegas by unanimous decision with the scores 79-73, 80-72 and 80-72.

With the win, Jan Paul Rivera improved to 11-0, 6 KOs, remained unbeaten and landed the WBO “Youth” belt. Andy Beltran dropped to 8-1, 5 KOs and suffered his first career defeat.

In the co-feature, Puerto Rican Krystal Rosado (5-0, 2 KOs) defeated Perla Lomeli (6-3) of Mexico by unanimous decision at bantamweight. After six rounds the scores were 59-55, 60-54 and 60-54.

Also on the card, unbeaten Elijah Flores (9-0, 3 KOs) of The Bronx, New York earned a unanimous decision against Puerto Rico’s Omar Rosario (13-2, 4 KOs). The eight-round welterweight bout ended with the scores 79-73, 77-75 and 77-75.

Kicking off the main card, Ridgewood, New York-based Puerto Rican Alexis Chaparro (3-0, 3 KOs) stopped Steven Kirkwood (1-1, 1 KOs) of Norridgewock, Maine at middleweight. The official time was 2:49 into the first round.

“I’m incredibly proud to launch MVP Puerto Rico and showcase the exceptional talent emerging from this island,” Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Jake Paul said. “Fighters like Alexis ‘Chop Chop’ Chaparro and Krystal Rosado are not just rising stars; they’re the future of boxing.”

“I have complete confidence that Jan Paul Rivera will become Puerto Rico’s next great champion. His performance tonight was just a glimpse of what he’s capable of.”

“Together, we’re committed to developing and supporting these fighters as they pursue greatness in the ring. This is just the beginning for MVP in Puerto Rico, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for these incredible athletes.”

Among other MVP 9 results, Cuban-born Las Vegas-based Herich Ruiz Cordoba (6-0, 4 KOs) defeated Travorus Barnes (6-1, 5 KOs) of Summit, Mississippi by unanimous decision at heavyweight. After eight rounds the scores were 79-73, 79-73 and 80-72.

Unbeaten William Y. Colon Vazquez (5-0, 3 KOs) KO’d Jan Pomales Rivera (7-4, 4 KOs) at lightweight. The all-Puerto Rican matchup ended at 1:22 into the second round.

Local Carlos Jamil De Leon (2-0, 1 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against Levale Whittington (1-1-1, 1 KOs) of Chicago at featherweight. The judges scored the four-round clash 39-37, 40-36 and 40-36.

In the event opener, Puerto Rico’s Mathew Soto (1-0) defeated Eduardo Perez (0-1) of Cornelius, North Carolina at super lightweight. All three scores were 40-35.