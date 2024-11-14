Photos: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson final pre-fight press conference

Mike Tyson seemed disengaged at the final press conference ahead of his boxing match against Jake Paul. Nevertheless, “the Baddest Man on the Planet” said he was happy and ready to fight. Meanwhile, the YouTuber turned pro boxer said he was confident in his victory and feared no man. The contest airs live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on November 15.

When Paul called for bets with the undercard fighters on his win against Mike Tyson, Neeraj Goyat offered his property in India, claiming it was worth over a million dollars. Australian Dana Coolwell was willing to put up 20 bucks, which might have also been a smart move.

“Yeah, it’s cute. I fear no man,” 27-year-old Cleveland native Jake Paul said. “So I want him to be that old savage Mike. I want the hardest match possible Friday night, and I want there to be no excuses from everyone at home when I knock him out.”

“No, someone’s getting put to sleep. It’s going to be a war and we’re both heavy hitters. It’s not going the full 16 minutes.”

“[This is the] biggest live gate in US boxing history outside of Las Vegas. Numbers don’t lie. People want to see this and that’s an amazing accomplishment. Credit to Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano and Mike and everyone on the card as well.”

“I’m blessed to be in the position I am, to be highly criticized. That just means I’m doing something right. No one has had a boxing career like mine. It’ll be studied and judged, but I’ve risen to the top in four years because I’ve taken risks. I was the underdog all the way up until Nate Robinson and that’s something that people don’t remember [and] don’t give any credit to, but I put it on the line against some of the best in the sport every single time. That’s why I’m here on Netflix against the biggest name in boxing right now.”

58-year-old Mike Tyson of Brooklyn said, “I’m just ready to fight. I’ve said everything I had to say. There’s nothing else to say. I’m just looking forward to fighting.”

“I’m not going to lose,” stated the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

Jake Paul | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul come face to face | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

In Paul vs Tyson undercard action

The final press conference also featured Ireland’s defending undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and seven-weight champion Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The pair squares off in a rematch serving as the co-main event.

San Antonio’s WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios and challenger Abel Ramos of Gettysburg, PA also previewed their world title fight. Plus, super middleweights Whindersson Nunes of Brazil and Neeraj Goyat of India were also in attendance.

Katie Taylor | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano come face to face | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Mario Barrios | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos go face to face | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Whindersson Nunes | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Neeraj Goyat | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Whindersson Nunes and Neeraj Goyat | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Melinda Watpool and Shadasia Green | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Dana Coolwell and Bruce Carrington | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

Armando Casamonica and Lucas Bahdi | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

The participants at the final Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson pre-fight press conference | Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for Netflix

The Paul vs Tyson preliminary fighters also previewed their respective matchups and went face to face. Shadasia Green of Patterson, New Jersey and Melinda Watpool of Canada battle it out for the vacant WBO super middleweight title.

Brooklyn’s Bruce Carrington takes on Dana Coolwell of Australia at featherweight. Plus, Lucas Bahdi of Canada and Armando Casamonica of Italy clash at lightweight.