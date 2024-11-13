Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson final press conference video

Following Open Workout that kicked off Fight Week, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson host the final press conference. The pair battles it out live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Friday, November 15.

27-year-old Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio makes his third ring appearance for the year. Brooklyn’s 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson goes through the ropes as a pro for the first time in almost 20 years.

Also in attendance at Wednesday’s press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, other fighters featured on the card. The co-main event pits Katie Taylor of Ireland against Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The old rivals square off in a rematch with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title at stake.

The final Paul vs Tyson press conference starts at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.