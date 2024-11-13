Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson final press conference video

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson preview their boxing match in Arlington, TX

BoxingNewsVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Following Open Workout that kicked off Fight Week, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson host the final press conference. The pair battles it out live on Netflix from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Friday, November 15.

27-year-old Jake Paul of Cleveland, Ohio makes his third ring appearance for the year. Brooklyn’s 58-year-old former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson goes through the ropes as a pro for the first time in almost 20 years.

Also in attendance at Wednesday’s press conference at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX, other fighters featured on the card. The co-main event pits Katie Taylor of Ireland against Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico. The old rivals square off in a rematch with Taylor’s undisputed super lightweight title at stake.

The final Paul vs Tyson press conference starts at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.