Photos: Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua and all undercard fighters at final presser

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua previewed their bout and faced off at the final press conference on Wednesday. The two fighters approach their heavyweight clash live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, December 19.

The contest pits Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, against Britain’s former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Advertisement

Also participating in the final press conference were all the fighters featured on the undercard, as well as those on the prelims. In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada.

Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil meets fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri, in a boxing match at cruiserweight. New Zealand-Australian undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) defends her title against Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) of Canada.

The main card opener features U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, facing Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) at super featherweight.

Jake Paul during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Anthony Joshua during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

On Paul vs Joshua prelims

Among the prelims, Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) defends her WBC strawweight title against Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas. Britain’s WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) defends her title against Camilla Panatta (8-2-1, 1 KO) of Italy.

Also, Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Panama’s Cesar Francis (14-2, 9 KOs) battle at welterweight. Plus, two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley makes his pro debut against Baltimore’s Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1, 1 KO) at cruiserweight.

Yokasta Valle during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Yokasta Valle and Yadira Bustillos during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Caroline Dubois during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Caroline Dubois and Camilla Panatta during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Avious Griffin and Justin Cardona during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Keno Marley and Diarra Davis Jr during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

The final press conference followed the Paul vs Joshua Open Workout featuring MVP Showcase 2.