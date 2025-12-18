Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Jake Paul, Anthony Joshua and all undercard fighters at final presser

Jake Paul faces Anthony Joshua in an eight-round heavyweight boxing match this Friday, live on Netflix from Miami

BoxingNewsPhotosTop Stories
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Jake Paul during the press conference ahead of his bout against Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua previewed their bout and faced off at the final press conference on Wednesday. The two fighters approach their heavyweight clash live on Netflix from the Kaseya Center in Miami on Friday, December 19.

The contest pits Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, against Britain’s former two-time unified heavyweight champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

Advertisement

Also participating in the final press conference were all the fighters featured on the undercard, as well as those on the prelims. In the co-feature, Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada.

Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil meets fellow former UFC champion Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri, in a boxing match at cruiserweight. New Zealand-Australian undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) defends her title against Amanda Galle (12-0-1, 1 KO) of Canada.

The main card opener features U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, facing Colombia’s Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) at super featherweight.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua
Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner
Alycia Baumgardner during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin face off
Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin
Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley face off
Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley
Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle face off
Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle
Cherneka Johnson and Amanda Galle during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes face off
Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes face off during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes
Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

On Paul vs Joshua prelims

Among the prelims, Nicaraguan-born Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (33-3, 10 KOs) defends her WBC strawweight title against Yadira Bustillos (11-1, 2 KOs) of Las Vegas. Britain’s WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) defends her title against Camilla Panatta (8-2-1, 1 KO) of Italy.

Also, Avious Griffin (17-1, 16 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Panama’s Cesar Francis (14-2, 9 KOs) battle at welterweight. Plus, two-time Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley makes his pro debut against Baltimore’s Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1, 1 KO) at cruiserweight.

Yokasta Valle
Yokasta Valle during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Yokasta Valle and Yadira Bustillos
Yokasta Valle and Yadira Bustillos during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Caroline Dubois
Caroline Dubois during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Caroline Dubois and Camilla Panatta
Caroline Dubois and Camilla Panatta during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Avious Griffin and Justin Cardona
Avious Griffin and Justin Cardona during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix
Keno Marley and Diarra Davis Jr
Keno Marley and Diarra Davis Jr during the press conference at The Fillmore Miami Beach, on December 17, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix

The final press conference followed the Paul vs Joshua Open Workout featuring MVP Showcase 2.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here