Caroline Dubois faces Camilla Panatta on Paul vs Joshua prelims

Caroline Dubois faces Camilla Panatta on Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The 10-round contest is featured on the preliminary portion of the card, leading to Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua, live on Netflix. Dubois puts her WBC lightweight title on the line.

British champion Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) makes her U.S. debut and the third defense of her belt, having initially won the interim strap. The unbeaten 24-year-old London southpaw won her previous bout in March by majority decision over Bo Mi Re Shin, following a technical draw with Jessica Camara in January.

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Panatta (8-2-1, 1 KO) of Italy also makes her U.S. debut and aims for her second consecutive victory. The 34-year-old was last in action in August, defeating Marisol Corona by unanimous decision.

“Signing with MVP is the next step in my career, Dubois said. “I’m proud to be under their roster, and I believe they will be able to help me on my Quest for Greatness. The mission must be to become the face of women’s boxing. I’m super excited to make my debut on MVP and Netflix on Friday, December 19. Winning – and winning in style – while announcing myself on the biggest stage and platform, is my dream and main motivation.”

The Dubois vs Panatta matchup follows a recently rescheduled bout between Jahmal Harvey and Kevin Cervantes, which was added to the Paul vs Joshua undercard.