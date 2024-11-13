Photos: Gilberto Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith ‘Latino Night’ Grand Arrivals

Kicking off the “Latino Night” fight week, Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez and Chris Billam-Smith made their Grand Arrivals. The pair battles it out for the unified cruiserweight title on November 16 at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Two-division Ramirez (46-1, 30 KOs) of Mexico brings to the ring his WBA cruiserweight belt. Billam-Smith (20-1, 13 KOs) of the UK is a current WBO 200 lbs titleholder.

The Grand Arrivals also featured other fighters making their ring appearance on the night. Former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (29-1, 18 KOs) of Hanford, CA and unbeaten Arnold Barboza Jr (30-0, 11 KOs) of Long Beach, CA meet in a WBO title eliminator at super lightweight.

Unbeaten William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) of Mexico takes on former champion Tevin Farmer (33-6-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia at lightweight. Puerto Rico’s WBO flyweight champion Oscar Collazo (10-0, 7 KOs) and Thai WBA titleholder Knockout CP Freshmart (25-0, 9 KOs) clash for the unified 105-pound title.

Also on the Zurdo vs Billam-Smith undercard, a super lightweight bout between Oscar Duarte (27-2-1, 22 KOs) of Mexico and Botirzhon Akhmedov (10-3, 9 KOs) of Uzbekistan. In addition, Mexico’s Juan Carlos Ramirez Garcia (5-6) and Ziyad Almaayouf (6-0, 1 KOs) of Saudi Arabia go head-to-head at welterweight.