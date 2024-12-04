Photos: Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach Jr first face-off

At a kickoff press conference, Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. previewed their bout and faced off for the first time. The pair battles it out at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, March 1.

The fighters previously met in the amateurs, with Davis coming out victorious on both occasions.

Facing his former amateur rival, three-division world champion Gervonta Davis (30-0, 28 KOs) puts his WBA lightweight title on the line. The 30-year-old native of Baltimore, MD stated that he plans to knock his opponent out in the ninth round.

“I’m gonna chop, chop, bob and weave. I’m gonna end it in the ninth round,” Gervonta Davis said from the Barclays Center Atrium in New York on Tuesday.

“I like to show people that they aren’t who they say they are. I like to prove it to the people they come with. My first time winning the title, the whole building doubted me.”

“I’m excited to be a part of this and come March 1, this is gonna be a great event. It’s gonna be an exciting show, with the same results as always. You just have to wait and see.”

Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“The people’s energy here is amazing. I won my first championship here and I have more followers from New York than almost anywhere. New Yorkers come with great energy.”

“Lamont’s got skills. Even at a smaller weight class. He’s one of the guys who I came up with in the sport of boxing, and he’s still doing well. He’s definitely a top opponent and everyone will see that on March 1.”

“We’ll have to test his chin come March 1. He might think my opponents don’t have chins, but we’ll definitely test it. I say leave the kids at home.”

‘Either way, I’m gonna win’

Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-1, 10 KOs) is the current WBA super featherweight champion. The 29-year-old Washington, D.C., native stated that he plans to come out on top.

“I shouldn’t be here if I didn’t believe I’m gonna win,” said Lamont Roach Jr. “I’ve hurt everybody that I’ve been in the ring with and this won’t be any different.”

“This is a hell of an opportunity and we’re gonna conquer it. Everyone knows what I’m coming to do. And if you don’t, you’ll be surprised. I’m gonna show you what happens when two dogs go in the ring together.”

“My team built my career from the ground up. I have the same team from when I turned professional and we took on the best fights for my career. I worked myself to the number one contender spot, lost a fight and bounced back. We have a common opponent in Hector Luis Garcia and I beat him easily.”

Lamont Roach Jr | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Lamont Roach Jr | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Lamont Roach Jr | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

“The Frank Martin fight was relatively easy for him. It is what it is. Frank was inexperienced and nervous. This is going to be a different fight when I’m in there. He’s gonna be a different fighter when he’s fighting me.”

“It’s a big difference fighting each other in the amateurs and fighting now. We’ve both evolved and gotten better and do different things in the ring. There might be some tendencies that we already know, but I don’t expect those things to matter on the big stage.”

“I don’t care about being the underdog or being the favorite. Either way, I’m gonna win.”

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr at the press conference | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr come face-to-face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr come face-to-face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr come face-to-face | Esther Lin/Premier Boxing Champions

On December 5 at Burr Gymnasium at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. host the second press conference, which is open to the public.

The bouts featured on the Davis vs Roach undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.