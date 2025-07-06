Subscribe

Oleksandr Usyk training for Daniel Dubois rematch

Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine undergoes a training camp in Spain ahead of his rematch with British Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, with the undisputed heavyweight title on the line.

Video viaDAZN Boxing
