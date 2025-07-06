Oleksandr Usyk training for Daniel Dubois rematch BoxingNewsVideos July 6, 2025 8:14 pm EDT 0Comments Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine undergoes a training camp in Spain ahead of his rematch with British Daniel Dubois on July 19 at Wembley Stadium in London, with the undisputed heavyweight title on the line. Video viaDAZN Boxing TagsDaniel DuboisOleksandr Usyk Share FacebookTwitterRedditCopy URL Comments Latest News UFC full fight: Dustin Poirier bests Max Holloway in rematch 3 hours ago Alycia Baumgardner comeback fight ends in no contest due to cut 17 hours ago Fight Week: Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda, UFC Nashville, Taylor-Serrano 3 20 hours ago Photos: Catterall defeats Eubank by technical decision after head clash 23 hours ago Jack Catterall vs Harlem Eubank cut short by clash of heads 1 day ago View all Newsletter Get top news stories delivered to your inbox SubscribeI've read and accept Terms of Use & Privacy Policy. Leave your comment Cancel reply Comment: Please enter your comment! Name:* Please enter your name here Email:* You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here