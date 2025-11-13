Photos: Espinoza and Khegai face off at press conference

Rafael Espinoza and Arnold Khegai previewed their bout and faced off during the press conference ahead of their championship showdown. The two fighters square off this Saturday, November 15, at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Mexico’s 31-year-old Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, makes the fourth defense of his WBO featherweight title. Ukraine’s 33-year-old contender Khegai (23-2-1, 14 KOs) makes his first attempt to become a world champion.

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“I’m pleased to be fighting again in Mexico and coming back here as a world champion,” Espinoza said.

“I know what it’s like to fight for a world title. When you fight for a world title, you come with everything and more. So, I know he’s going to come with everything. I expect that from him, and I trained for that.”

“For the fans out there, I want you to know that you cannot miss this fight. I’m going to continue working hard and striving to get better with each fight.”

“I’m able to continue making this weight because I’m used to the process. And I respect it as well. I know the responsibilities that come with being a world champion.”

‘Defining moment’

Khegai said, “I’m very happy because this is the biggest fight of my career so far. I’ve been waiting forever for this kind of fight, and Saturday will be a defining moment in my career.”

“The fact that I’m in Mexico doesn’t matter to me. It doesn’t matter that I’m in enemy territory. There will only be two fighters in the ring.”

“My head trainer, Abel Khachatryan, could not be here due to visa issues. However, Marvin Somodio will be assisting, as well as Charlie Edwards, who has been helping me in camp.”

“Everything went well in camp. We made sure to cover all bases. Charlie was there to help with speed, but we also have others who can help with height and other aspects. We made sure to cover everything.”

Rafael Espinoza and Arnold Khegai face off during the press conference, on November 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

Rafael Espinoza and Arnold Khegai face off during the press conference, on November 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

Rafael Espinoza and Arnold Khegai during the press conference, on November 13, 2025, ahead of their bout at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico | Zanfer Boxing

On Espinoza vs Khegai undercard

Lindolfo Delgado (23-0, 16 KOs) vs. Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (31-4-1, 17 KOs), IBF super lightweight title eliminator

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (15-0, 13 KOs) vs. Jonathan Montrel (19-3, 13 KOs), super lightweight

Richard Torrez Jr (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Tomas Salek (23-7, 14 KOs), heavyweight

Julian Montalvo (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Nicolas Patron (3-2, 1 KO), super featherweight