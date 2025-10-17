Rafael Espinoza faces Arnold Khegai in Mexico mid-November

The championship bout between Rafael Espinoza and Arnold Khegai is set for November 15 at Arena Potosi in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. The two fighters square off in the main event, with Espinoza’s WBO featherweight title on the line.

Mexico’s Espinoza (27-0, 23 KOs) makes his second ring appearance of the year and the fourth defense of his belt. In his previous outing in May in the co-feature to Inoue vs Cardenas, the 31-year-old native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, stopped Edward Vazquez in the seventh round.

“I’m happy and anxious to get back into the ring because it will be in my country, with my people,” Rafael Espinoza said. “I want to display new tools from my arsenal. I know Arnold Khegai is strong, but that’s motivating me to keep demonstrating that I am ready for big things. I can’t wait for the support from the Mexican fans.”

33-year-old Khegai (23-2-1, 14 KOs) of Ukraine makes his first attempt to become a champion and looks for his second straight victory since dropping a split decision to Joet Gonzalez in March. The Los Angeles-based contender bounced back in September, scoring a unanimous decision over Liborio Solis.

“When my team mentioned Rafael Espinoza as an opponent, I told them to do whatever it takes to make the fight,” Arnold Khegai said. “I’ve had a long journey in boxing, and this is the opportunity of a lifetime. I am coming to Mexico to ruin his homecoming.”

In the co-feature, Lindolfo Delgado (23-0, 16 KOs) and Gabriel Valenzuela (31-4-1, 17 KOs) meet in an all-Mexican IBF super lightweight title eliminator. Unbeaten Delgado won his previous bout in April by majority decision over Elvis Rodriguez. Valenzuela targets his second win in a row since being stopped by Subriel Matias in March.

On the Espinoza vs Khegai undercard, Richard Torrez Jr. (13-0, 11 KOs) of Tulare, California takes on Tomas Salek (23-7, 14 KOs) of the Czech Republic in a 10-round heavyweight bout.

Emiliano Fernando Vargas (15-0, 13 KOs) of Oxnard, California and Jonathan Montrel (19-3, 13 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana clash in a 10-round super lightweight bout.

Additionally, Las Vegas native Julian Montalvo (4-0, 3 KOs) steps through the ropes in a 10-round super featherweight bout.

The finalized lineup, broadcast, and ticket information are expected to be confirmed shortly.