Photos: David Morrell prepares for David Benavidez fight ‘that changes everything’

David Morrell goes up against David Benavidez in one of the first big boxing fights scheduled for 2025 so far. The contest takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 1. The 12-round light heavyweight matchup serves as the main event live on pay-per-view.

The unbeaten Cuban southpaw, Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs), is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Radivoje Kalajdzic last August in Los Angeles. Stepping through the ropes early next month, the Minneapolis, Minnesota-based 26-year-old looks to go through Benavidez and declare himself as “the king of the division.”

At a media workout in December, Morrell, who puts his WBA “Regular” title on the line, said that an upcoming clash with former two-time super middleweight champion Benavidez was an “easy fight.”

Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), who had previously called for a fight with Canelo Alvarez, moved up to light heavyweight last June, scoring a unanimous decision against Oleksandr Gvozdyk. The undefeated 28-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona, brings to the ring his WBC 175-pound belt.

David Morrell: A win over Benavidez solidifies me as one of the best fighters

“Benavidez is considered one of the most dangerous fighters in boxing, so when I beat him, everyone will see what I’m capable of,” David Morrell said following a recent training session. “People call him ‘The Mexican Monster’, but I’m not scared of monsters – I hunt them down! He’s never faced someone like me, and come fight night, he’s going to realize that I’m faster, stronger and smarter than anyone he’s ever stepped in the ring with.”

“He’s been running his mouth, calling me out and disrespecting my name. That’s fine with me, because words won’t save him when we’re face-to-face in the ring. All this trash talk just fuels me. He’s going to regret every word when I make him eat his pride punch-by-punch.”

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

“This camp has been brutal, and I love it. Ronnie has pushed me harder than ever before, both mentally and physically. Every day in Texas I’ve been sharpening my tools, because I know nothing less than perfection will beat Benavidez. I’m ready to show the world what real work looks like.”

“This is the moment I’ve been waiting for, it’s the fight that changes everything. A win over Benavidez doesn’t just put me at the top – it solidifies me as one of the best fighters in the world. After this fight, there will be no question who the king of the division is. I’m ready to take that crown.”

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

David Morrell | Jacob De Leon/Team Morrell

Among the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard bouts, former super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) takes on Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs) in an all-Mexican clash. As well, Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ meets Miami-based former unified super welterweight champion Johan Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

In addition, current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA square off in a rematch. Fulton won their first fight against Figueroa in November 2021 by majority decision.