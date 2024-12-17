Photos: David Benavidez & David Morrell showcase skills at open workout

Continuing the promotional activities for their boxing clash, David Benavidez and David Morrell held a media workout. The fighters showcased their skills, previewed their upcoming bout, and faced off. The pair square off on February 1 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Former two-time super middleweight champion David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) puts his interim WBC light heavyweight title on the line. The undefeated 28-year-old native of Phoenix, Arizona promised to “put a beating” on his opponent.

“I don’t care about his trash talk. I’m ready for February 1,” David Benavidez said on Tuesday from BOXR Gym in Miami, FL. “I’m super focused on one objective, and that’s inflicting damage on David Morrell. I’m coming for the knockout.”

“This is all more fuel to the flame to go in there and do what I have to do. Now I’m really gonna put a beating on him.”

David Benavidez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“This guy is trying to act hard. It is what it is. On February 1, none of this matters. I’m gonna break his mouth.”

“I got the experience, I got the belt and I got everything I need. It’s good he’s got the Cubans with him today, because when he gets knocked out, they’re all gonna leave him.”

“He better do what he says he’s gonna do. We’re gonna see on February 1. I’m glad he’s talking about this being an easy fight.”

“We’ve been in the gym and we’re working hard. When I get in the ring, I’m gonna be 100%. Everyone better get ready.”

David Benavidez | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“They all say the same nonsense before they get in the ring with me. Then they get in there, and it’s a different story.”

“The thing about this is that it’s not fake. We don’t like each other. We have everything we need for a great fight. Nobody is gonna stop me. This is my year and this is the era of David Benavidez.”

‘I’ll make sure everybody knows who the real boogeyman is in this division’

David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) brings his WBA Regular 175-pound belt to the ring. The 26-year-old Cuban southpaw said the upcoming contest was an “easy fight” for him.

“He didn’t respect me at our first press conference, so I’m giving it back to him,” David Morrell said. “This is my time. I don’t need to show him any respect.”

David Morrell | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“He looks like RoboCop in there. He’s got no head movement or anything. This is really an easy fight for me. I’m gonna show him the Cuban boxing skills.”

“I feel great and I’m very excited to be here in Miami, because it always feels like home. I can’t wait for this moment on February 1.”

“I’m 100% focused in training camp and I’ve got great support from my team and my family down in Texas with me. This is the fight of my life. A win can change everything for me. This is my moment.”

David Morrell | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“I’m going to have Cuba on my mind when I enter the ring. I’m fighting for my family and for Cuba. Everything in my career has led to this.

“I have to be aggressive and make sure that I make my people proud and show that Cuba is number one. On February 1, I’ll make sure everybody knows who the real boogeyman is in this division.”

“Everyone says things, but I’m trying to stay even keeled and work on the fundamentals. If I do that, then I’m gonna succeed.”

David Benavidez and David Morrell come face to face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Among the bouts featured on the Benavidez vs Morrell undercard, former super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) faces fellow Mexican Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs). Jesus Ramos Jr. (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ takes on Miami-based former unified super welterweight champion Johan Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Plus, current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas and former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA meet in a rematch. Figueroa defeated Fulton by majority decision in November 2021.