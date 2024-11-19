David Benavidez vs David Morrell launch press conference video

Ahead of their boxing bout, David Benavidez and David Morrell host a kickoff press conference in Los Angeles. The pair squares off atop the PPV card on February 1 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix is an interim WBC light heavyweight champion. Minneapolis-based David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba is a WBA “Regular” 175-pound titleholder. The fighters preview their clash and go face to face for the first time.

Also in attendance at the press conference at The NOVO at L.A. Live on November 19, other fighters battling it out on the night. Current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas faces Philadelphia’s former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) in a rematch. The latter won their first fight three years ago by majority decision.

As well, former super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) faces San Diego-based Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs) in an all-Mexican showdown. Plus, Jesus Ramos Jr (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ meets Miami-based former unified super welterweight champion Johan Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

The Benavidez vs Morrell kickoff press conference starts at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.