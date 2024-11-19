Subscribe
David Benavidez vs David Morrell launch press conference video

David Benavidez faces David Morrell early February in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Ahead of their boxing bout, David Benavidez and David Morrell host a kickoff press conference in Los Angeles. The pair squares off atop the PPV card on February 1 live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) of Phoenix is an interim WBC light heavyweight champion. Minneapolis-based David Morrell (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cuba is a WBA “Regular” 175-pound titleholder. The fighters preview their clash and go face to face for the first time.

Also in attendance at the press conference at The NOVO at L.A. Live on November 19, other fighters battling it out on the night. Current WBC featherweight titleholder Brandon Figueroa (25-1-1, 19 KOs) of Weslaco, Texas faces Philadelphia’s former unified champion Stephen Fulton (22-1, 8 KOs) in a rematch. The latter won their first fight three years ago by majority decision.

As well, former super lightweight champion Isaac Cruz (26-3-1, 18 KOs) faces San Diego-based Angel Fierro (22-2-2, 17 KOs) in an all-Mexican showdown. Plus, Jesus Ramos Jr (21-1, 17 KOs) of Casa Grande, AZ meets Miami-based former unified super welterweight champion Johan Rosario (24-4-2, 18 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

The Benavidez vs Morrell kickoff press conference starts at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

