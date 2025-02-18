Subscribe
Photos: Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker ‘Grand Arrival’ ahead of heavyweight clash

Daniel Dubois defends IBF heavyweight title against Joseph Parker, Saturday in Saudi Arabia

By Parviz Iskenderov
Daniel Dubois during Grand Arrival ahead of his boxing match against Joseph Parker
Daniel Dubois makes his 'Grand Arrival' on February 18, 2025 ahead of his title defense against Joseph Parker in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker made their “Grand Arrivals” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The British two-time heavyweight champion and the former titleholder from New Zealand battle it out on February 22. The contest is featured on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of England puts his IBF title on the line. The 27-year-old native of Greenwich, London is coming off a win by knockout in the fifth round against Anthony Joshua last September.

Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) aims for his sixth straight victory and once again become champion. In his previous outing last March, the 33-year-old former WBO champion from South Auckland earned a majority decision against Zhilei Zhang.

Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Daniel Dubois
Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Joseph Parker
Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The main event is a championship rematch between current undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) and former WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, Newark’s Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

