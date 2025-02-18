Photos: Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker ‘Grand Arrival’ ahead of heavyweight clash

Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker made their “Grand Arrivals” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The British two-time heavyweight champion and the former titleholder from New Zealand battle it out on February 22. The contest is featured on the undercard of Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2.

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) of England puts his IBF title on the line. The 27-year-old native of Greenwich, London is coming off a win by knockout in the fifth round against Anthony Joshua last September.

Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) aims for his sixth straight victory and once again become champion. In his previous outing last March, the 33-year-old former WBO champion from South Auckland earned a majority decision against Zhilei Zhang.

Daniel Dubois | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The main event is a championship rematch between current undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) and former WBA titleholder Dmitry Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, Newark’s Shakur Stevenson (22-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBC lightweight title against Floyd Schofield (18-0, 12 KOs) of Jersey City, NJ.