Photos: Christian Mbilli decisions Sergiy Derevyanchenko, looks for ‘big fights’

Christian Mbilli came out victorious over Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday, August 17 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Battling it out in the main event live on ESPN, the Cameroonian-French contender defeated Ukraine’s former three-time world title challenger by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super middleweight, the scores were 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92.

With the victory, Mbilli successfully defended his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International belts. The Montreal, Canada-based 29-year-old remained undefeated with an improved record 28-0, 23 KOs. 38-year-old Derevyanchenko of Feodosia, Crimea, Ukraine dropped to 15-6, 10 KOs.

“Right now, I’m ready for big fights. I want to be a world champion,” Christian Mbilli said post-win. “I know that to be the best, I have to beat the best. I don’t want to say any names, but everybody knows who’s number one. I want the fight with number one.”

The scheduled for 10 rounds co-main event ended prior to the final bell. Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) took the win against Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) via TKO. The ringside physician stopped the fight due to the latter’s left eye being badly swollen. The official time was 2:58 into the eighth round.

Among other Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko results, unbeaten Cuban Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) stopped Ghana’s Sena Agbeko (28-4, 22 KOs) at 1:16 into the second round of their super middleweight bout. Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio dropped and stopped Mike Ohan Jr (19-3, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts in the second round of their bout at lightweight.

Leila Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KOs) of Canada landed the vacant WBO International belt at super featherweight scoring a unanimous decision against Bolivian-born Argentina’s Lizbeth Crespo (15-8, 4 KOs). Canadian super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu (10-0, 6 KOs) bested Facundo Nicolas Galovar (15-12-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina via a six-round unanimous decision (60-54×3)

As well, Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York earned an eight-round unanimous decision again Argentina’s Santiago Fernandez (8-2-1, 4 KOs) at middleweight (80-72×3). Canadian featherweight Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) defeated Matias Ezequiel Guenemil (10-4-1, 5 KOs) of Argentina by unanimous decision with the scores 79-73, 80-72 and 80-72.

In the event opener, Dzmitry Asanau (8-0, 3 KOs) took an eight-round unanimous decision against Alexis Gabriel Camejo (8-4-2, 1 KOs) of Argentina at lightweight (80-72×3).