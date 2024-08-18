Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Christian Mbilli decisions Sergiy Derevyanchenko, looks for ‘big fights’

Christian Mbilli defeats Sergiy Derevyanchenko in Quebec City, Canada

BoxingNewsPhotosResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Christian Mbilli defeats Sergiy Derevyanchenko by decision
Christian Mbilli and Sergiy Derevyanchenko in their bout at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada on August 17, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Christian Mbilli came out victorious over Sergiy Derevyanchenko on Saturday, August 17 at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Canada. Battling it out in the main event live on ESPN, the Cameroonian-French contender defeated Ukraine’s former three-time world title challenger by unanimous decision. After 10 rounds at super middleweight, the scores were 100-90, 99-91 and 98-92.

With the victory, Mbilli successfully defended his WBC Continental Americas and WBA International belts. The Montreal, Canada-based 29-year-old remained undefeated with an improved record 28-0, 23 KOs. 38-year-old Derevyanchenko of Feodosia, Crimea, Ukraine dropped to 15-6, 10 KOs.

“Right now, I’m ready for big fights. I want to be a world champion,” Christian Mbilli said post-win. “I know that to be the best, I have to beat the best. I don’t want to say any names, but everybody knows who’s number one. I want the fight with number one.”

The scheduled for 10 rounds co-main event ended prior to the final bell. Italian heavyweight Guido Vianello (13-2-1, 11 KOs) took the win against Montreal-based Arslanbek Makhmudov (19-2, 18 KOs) via TKO. The ringside physician stopped the fight due to the latter’s left eye being badly swollen. The official time was 2:58 into the eighth round.

Among other Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko results, unbeaten Cuban Osleys Iglesias (12-0, 11 KOs) stopped Ghana’s Sena Agbeko (28-4, 22 KOs) at 1:16 into the second round of their super middleweight bout. Also on the card, Abdullah Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio dropped and stopped Mike Ohan Jr (19-3, 9 KOs) of Holbrook, Massachusetts in the second round of their bout at lightweight.

Leila Beaudoin (12-1, 1 KOs) of Canada landed the vacant WBO International belt at super featherweight scoring a unanimous decision against Bolivian-born Argentina’s Lizbeth Crespo (15-8, 4 KOs). Canadian super middleweight Wilkens Mathieu (10-0, 6 KOs) bested Facundo Nicolas Galovar (15-12-2, 9 KOs) of Argentina via a six-round unanimous decision (60-54×3)

As well, Jahi Tucker (12-1-1, 5 KOs) of Queens, New York earned an eight-round unanimous decision again Argentina’s Santiago Fernandez (8-2-1, 4 KOs) at middleweight (80-72×3). Canadian featherweight Thomas Chabot (11-0, 8 KOs) defeated Matias Ezequiel Guenemil (10-4-1, 5 KOs) of Argentina by unanimous decision with the scores 79-73, 80-72 and 80-72.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Christian Mbilli
Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Christian Mbilli | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Christian Mbilli vs Sergiy Derevyanchenko | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Guido Vianello
Guido Vianello | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Guido Vianello vs Arslanbek Makhmudov
Guido Vianello vs Arslanbek Makhmudov | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Osleys Iglesias vs Sena Agbeko
Osleys Iglesias vs Sena Agbeko | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Osleys Iglesias
Osleys Iglesias | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason
Abdullah Mason | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason vs Mike Ohan Jr
Abdullah Mason knocks Mike Ohan Jr down | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Abdullah Mason team victory
Abdullah Mason team victory | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Lizbeth Crespo vs Leila Beaudoin
Lizbeth Crespo vs Leila Beaudoin | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Leila Beaudoin vs Lizbeth Crespo
Leila Beaudoin vs Lizbeth Crespo | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Leila Beaudoin
Leila Beaudoin | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Wilkens Mathieu
Wilkens Mathieu | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Wilkens Mathieu vs Facundo Nicolas Galovar
Wilkens Mathieu vs Facundo Nicolas Galovar | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Santiago Fernandez vs Jahi Tucker
Santiago Fernandez vs Jahi Tucker | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Jahi Tucker vs Santiago Fernandez
Jahi Tucker vs Santiago Fernandez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Thomas Chabot vs Matias Ezequiel Guenemil
Thomas Chabot vs Matias Ezequiel Guenemil | Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Matias Ezequiel Guenemil vs Thomas Chabot
Matias Ezequiel Guenemil vs Thomas Chabot | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the event opener, Dzmitry Asanau (8-0, 3 KOs) took an eight-round unanimous decision against Alexis Gabriel Camejo (8-4-2, 1 KOs) of Argentina at lightweight (80-72×3).

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.