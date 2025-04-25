Photos: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on weight for 160-pound clash in London

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn successfully weighed in for their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on April 26. Both fighters made the required non-title middleweight limit.

Eubank Jr (34-3, 25 KOs) of Hove, Brighton came in at 160.05 lbs. Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) of Greenwich, London showed 156.4 lbs. The contest, featuring the sons of former champions Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) and Lyndon Arthur (24-2, 16 KOs) tipped the scales at 174.2 lbs and 174.6 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round co-main event. The WBA Intercontinental title is on the line.

Liam Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs) and Aaron McKenna (19-0, 10 KOs) were 160 lbs and 159.7 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round bout with the WBA International belt at stake.

Cheavon Clarke (10-1, 7 KOs) weighed in at 198.7 lbs, while Viddal Riley (12-0, 7 KOs) was 199.5 lbs, for their 12-round British championship matchup.

Chris Billam-Smith (20-2, 13 KOs) and Brandon Glanton (20-2, 17 KOs) came in at 199 lbs and 199.5 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round event opener.

Check out the current Eubank vs Benn lineup and weights below.

