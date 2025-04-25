Subscribe
Photos: Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn on weight for 160-pound clash in London

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn square off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Chris Eubank Jr at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing bout against Conor Benn in London
Chris Eubank Jr at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of his boxing bout against Conor Benn at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn successfully weighed in for their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on April 26. Both fighters made the required non-title middleweight limit.

Eubank Jr (34-3, 25 KOs) of Hove, Brighton came in at 160.05 lbs. Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) of Greenwich, London showed 156.4 lbs. The contest, featuring the sons of former champions Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn, is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Anthony Yarde (26-3, 24 KOs) and Lyndon Arthur (24-2, 16 KOs) tipped the scales at 174.2 lbs and 174.6 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round co-main event. The WBA Intercontinental title is on the line.

Liam Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs) and Aaron McKenna (19-0, 10 KOs) were 160 lbs and 159.7 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round bout with the WBA International belt at stake.

Cheavon Clarke (10-1, 7 KOs) weighed in at 198.7 lbs, while Viddal Riley (12-0, 7 KOs) was 199.5 lbs, for their 12-round British championship matchup.

Chris Billam-Smith (20-2, 13 KOs) and Brandon Glanton (20-2, 17 KOs) came in at 199 lbs and 199.5 lbs, respectively, for their 12-round event opener.

Check out the current Eubank vs Benn lineup and weights below.

Conor Benn at the weigh-in ahead of his bout against Chris Eubank Jr
Conor Benn at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of his bout against Chris Eubank Jr at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn
Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur
Anthony Yarde and Lyndon Arthur at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna
Liam Smith and Aaron McKenna at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Cheavon Clarke and Viddal Riley
Cheavon Clarke and Viddal Riley at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Chris Billam-Smith and Brandon Glanton
Chris Billam-Smith and Brandon Glanton at the weigh-in on April 25, 2025, ahead of their bout at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

The Eubank vs Benn weights are as follows:

  • Chris Eubank Jr (160.05 lbs) vs. Conor Benn (156.4 lbs)
  • Anthony Yarde (174.2 lbs) vs. Lyndon Arthur (174.6 lbs)
  • Liam Smith (160 lbs) vs. Aaron McKenna (159.7 lbs)
  • Cheavon Clarke (198.7 lbs) vs. Viddal Riley (199.5 lbs)
  • Chris Billam-Smith (199 lbs) vs. Brandon Glanton (199.5 lbs)
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

