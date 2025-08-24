Subscribe
Photos: Canelo Alvarez showcases skills at media workout at UFC Gym

Canelo Alvarez faces Terence Crawford in mid-September in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing

In the lead-up to his fight against Terence Crawford, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez hosted a media workout. The two fighters square off on Saturday, September 13, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event airs live on Netflix.

During the media workout held at the UFC Gym in Reno, NV, Canelo showcased his skills and previewed the upcoming showdown with Crawford.

Stepping through the ropes at Allegiant Stadium in three weeks’ time, Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed super middleweight title during his second reign.

Undefeated two-division undisputed champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, aims to claim all major belts in his third weight class.

Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez shadowboxing during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez shadowboxing during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez shadowboxing during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez shadowboxing during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV
Canelo Alvarez during a media workout at UFC Gym in Reno, NV, on August 22, 2025 | Juan Cardenas/ZuffaBoxing

On the Canelo vs Crawford undercard, Ireland’s Callum Walsh (14-0, 11 KOs) faces Fernando Vargas (17-0, 15 KOs) of Oxnard, CA, at welterweight.

Montreal-based Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli (29-0, 24 KOs) defends his interim WBC super middleweight title against Lester Martinez (19-0, 16 KOs) of Guatemala.

Among the prelims, Serhii Bohachuk (26-2, 24 KOs) of Ukraine meets Brandon Adams (25-4, 16 KOs) of Lynwood, CA, in a rematch at middleweight.

