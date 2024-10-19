Azim vs Davies results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Unbeaten Adam Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) faces and Ohara Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) live from Copper Box Arena in London, England on October 19. The pair meets in an all-British main event at super lightweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, British former two-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs) takes on Ralfs Vilcans (17-1, 7 KOs) of Latvia. Also on the card, Dan Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and Lewis Edmondson (9-0, 3 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British and Commonwealth titles at light heavyweight.

Among other Azim vs Davies undercard bouts, British Michael McKinson (28-1, 4 KOs) goes up against South Africa’s Tulani Mbenge (20-2, 15 KOs) at welterweight. Jeamie Tshikeva (6-1, 3 KOs) and Franklin Ignatius (60-1, 1 KOs) square off in an English heavyweight title eliminator. Plus, British Francesca Hennessy (4-0, 1 KOs) and Brazil’s Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes clash for the vacant WBA Intercontinental belt at super bantamweight.

Azim vs Davies live stream is available on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

