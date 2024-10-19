Subscribe
Azim vs Davies results, start time, live stream, full fight card

Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies live results from Copper Box Arena in London, England

By Parviz Iskenderov
Adam Azim faces Ohara Davies live from London, England
Adam Azim and Ohara Davies go face to face at the weigh-ins ahead of their bout at Copper Box Arena in London, England on October 19, 2024 | Chris Dean/Boxxer

Unbeaten Adam Azim (11-0, 8 KOs) faces and Ohara Davies (25-3, 18 KOs) live from Copper Box Arena in London, England on October 19. The pair meets in an all-British main event at super lightweight. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, British former two-time light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Yarde (25-3, 24 KOs) takes on Ralfs Vilcans (17-1, 7 KOs) of Latvia. Also on the card, Dan Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) and Lewis Edmondson (9-0, 3 KOs) battle it out for the vacant British and Commonwealth titles at light heavyweight.

Among other Azim vs Davies undercard bouts, British Michael McKinson (28-1, 4 KOs) goes up against South Africa’s Tulani Mbenge (20-2, 15 KOs) at welterweight. Jeamie Tshikeva (6-1, 3 KOs) and Franklin Ignatius (60-1, 1 KOs) square off in an English heavyweight title eliminator. Plus, British Francesca Hennessy (4-0, 1 KOs) and Brazil’s Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes clash for the vacant WBA Intercontinental belt at super bantamweight.

Azim vs Davies live stream is available on Peacock in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK.

Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies results

Get Adam Azim vs Ohara Davies full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(2 pm ET / 11 am PT / 7 pm BST)

  • Adam Azim vs. Ohara Davies
  • Anthony Yarde vs. Ralfs Vilcans
  • Dan Azeez vs. Lewis Edmondson
  • Michael McKinson vs. Tulani Mbenge
  • Jeamie Tshikeva vs. Franklin Ignatius
  • Francesca Hennessy vs. Ana Karla Vaz De Moraes
  • Sam Hickey vs. John Henry Mosquera
  • Shannon Courtenay vs. Catherine Tacone Ramos
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

