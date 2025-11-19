PFL announces 24 events for 2026 – First four locations confirmed

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has announced 24 events for 2026, including 16 global events, with 10 cards to be held in the U.S. The first four destinations have been confirmed as Dubai, Madrid, Pittsburgh, and Chicago, taking place from February through April.

Additionally, eight regional events are set to be held in Africa and the MENA region.

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The promotion also announced that it is stepping away from the tournament format.

“2026 will see the best athletes on the PFL roster fight the best, with showcase bouts set to display elite mixed martial arts,” reads the announcement on Tuesday.

In 2025, PFL held the World Tournament alongside regional events in Europe, Africa, and the MENA region.

The schedule for the first four events is as follows, with exact dates, venues, and fight cards expected to be confirmed shortly:

February: PFL Road to Dubai

March: PFL Madrid

March: PFL Pittsburgh

April: PFL Chicago

Broadcasts in the U.S. will remain on ESPN, while Stan is expected to continue streaming the events live in Australia.